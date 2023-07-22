Henry Cavill will be recast as The Witcher, a book that explores the “multiverse”.

The Witcher fans have been wondering what Netflix’s plan is to handle this shocking casting change.

*WARNING: Potential spoilers ahead for The Witcher* — An executive producer of the Netflix series has since hinted in a recent interview that the writers are exploring concepts from The Witcher books that will make the arrival of Liam Hemsworth feel as seamless as possible.

The Witcher producer promises “lore-accurate” recasting

Tomek baginski, the executive producer of The Witcher spoke to Yahoo News regarding its future. Hinted at how the series will deal with the mammoth task of replacing Henry Cavill’s monster hunter with Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt.

“I don’t want to get too emotional, but it was a great journey to have Henry Cavill on this show and we will miss him,” he said. “But, at the same time, we have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam.”

“Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler,” he continued. “[But] it’s also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five.”

Baginski’s apparent reference to The Lady of the Lake is the 5th main novel of Andrzej SAPKOWSKI literary series.

“It’s very lore accurate,” Baginski added. “It’s very close to what was set out in the books and I think this change will be quite flawless.”

“But at the same time, it will be a new Geralt, it will be a new face for this character and I think it will also be very, very exciting to see.”

What Happens in The Lady of the Lake?

The first story beats of The Lady of the Lake show Ciri trying to escape from someone trying to jail her.

Ciri, in an attempt to escape her pursuer, travels through the portal of Tor Zireael, but instead of transporting her into another place in her world, the gateway magically deposits her in a realm ruled entirely by elves.

As Ciri’s journey through the book continues, she ends up traveling to multiple different worlds in an effort to reunite with Geralt before she eventually does find her way home.

Ciri, the protagonist of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt videogame, told a story similar to this one. She briefly ended up on the planet Cyberpunk in 2077. There, she found people living in houses made of glass, and flying their own ships.

How this story could lead to Geralt’s recasting

If Netflix’s Witcher series follows in the footsteps of this story from the books, then it’s not hard to see how Geralt’s recasting may come about.

After traveling through several different worlds, Ciri’s attempts to get home could see her arrive in a realm where a version of Geralt of Rivia exists but he isn’t quite the same one she left behind.

There’s plenty of opportunity to include some comedy here as characters could query Geralt’s new appearance.

Or a potentially less jarring way to go about Geralt’s new look could be to simply ignore it, instead quickly whisking viewers away on a thrilling new adventure.

Either way, we’re certainly curious and excited to see just how The Witcher will introduce its new lead.

The Witcher Season 3 is now available on Netflix Netflix The second volume is due to be released on July 27th, 2023.

