Henry Cavill still interested in joining the James Bond franchise? He Reacts. Is Henry Cavill Still Inquire about The James Bond Franchise He reacts

With No Time to Lose finally hitting theaters, Daniel Craig’s Final bow James Bond is near. Eon Productions will begin its long search to find the next 007. For years, fans have been speculating on names such as Henry Cavill, the actor who played Superman. And it sounds like DC’s Man of Steel is actually interested in joining the franchise– in a variety of roles.

Henry Cavill is best known for playing Superman in the DCEU, but he’s kept busy in a number of other iconic roles. He also plays A badass agent in Both Mission: Impossible Fallout The Man from U.N.C.L.E.. Rather than inquiring if he wanted to play James Bond, Cavill was recently asked if he’d be down to be a Bond Villain. Cavill responded enthusiastically by saying:

If Barbara [Broccoli]Michael [G. Wilson]I would be interested in participating in their movies in any capacity.

That’s it. Henry Cavill has decided to join the legendary world of James Bond. And while many think he’d be the perfect one to play 007 himself, Cavill is open to take on the challenge being a Bond Villain. After all, he’s got experience doing both types of gigs.

Henry Cavill’s comments to The Movie Dweeb These will be sure to incite a few new James Bond ideas The hulking Actor of Superman. Since he’s already spoken about playing Bond a few times, the interviewer instead asked about the possibility of being a villain. It seems that the 38-year-old actor is ready to be part of such a prestigious franchise.

The talk about the next James Bond began when it was first revealed that Bond 25 would be Daniel Craig’s final appearance in the role. He’s been playing 007 on and off for a decade, and fans can’t wait to see how the current narrative ends with No Time to Lose. Barbara Broccoli and the folks at Eon productions haven’t started this search yet, but it feels imminent.

The actors who are selected for James Bond will no doubt be subject to multiple auditions and callbacks. There’s also An assessment of the physical condition It ensures that actors are available for the dizzying action of this beloved property. Henry Cavill seems like a great choice, but it remains to be seen if he’s actually in the running.

Henry Cavill, as previously mentioned. isn’t the only actor Many fans believe that James Bond might become the next James Bond. Other popular Idris Elba is another option . Outlander’s Sam Heughan, Tom Hiddleston, and Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page.