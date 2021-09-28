Henry Cavill Has Protein Breakfast Smoothies, Pre-Workout Supplements

Henry Cavill is an avid user of pre-workout supplements and protein shakes.

He claimed that they helped him become fit to play different roles, including Superman.

However, one dietitian suggested that the supplement alone is not sufficient to help you get in shape.

Henry Cavill, the actor, loves protein powders and preworkout supplements.

The “Man of Steel” star told BodyBuilding.com he uses pre-workout supplements and has a cabinet full of supplements wherever he goes. “There’s an enormous amount of supplements floating around in whatever place I’m staying,” Cavill stated.

Cavill said that he also uses protein powder in his breakfast, snacks, as well as dessert.

It’s not surprising — protein powder and pre-workout are extremely popular among gym goers — but experts caution Cavill’s fans that this approach won’t work for everyone.

For some, powder may not be necessary. Supplements can cause side effects and have questionable benefits.

Cavill has protein oatmeal smoothies for breakfast, and chocolate protein shakes for a snack





Cavill sometimes trains in gyms but also has equipment at home.



MuscleTech







For breakfast, Cavill said, he typically blends some oatmeal, berries, and protein powder into a shake.

Cavill says he mixes 100% grass-fed whey with water after a workout.

Cavill said that he uses chocolate protein powder and milk from Jersey, the British British island where he was born.

Protein powder can help some people meet calorie thresholds, but won’t change your body alone

Powder can help people meet certain calorie thresholds and ensure that they are getting protein with those calories according to registered dietitian Bonnie Taub-Dix, creator of BetterThanDieting.com — but it isn’t some magic potion that leads to bigger muscles.

In fact, Luke Zocchi, Chris Hemsworth’s trainer for “Thor,” recently said he thinks protein is pointless for muscle-building, as Insider’s Gabby Landsverk previously reported.

Taub-Dix said that simply using protein powder or pre-workout supplements will be pointless if you’re not working out as much as someone like Cavill.

“When it comes to supplements for muscle growth — no matter what, it’s important to build on a foundation food and fitness,” Insider was told by Taub-Dix.

She said that it’s important to eat a balanced diet, which includes protein, carbs and fat. Also, you should engage in appropriate exercise combinations such as weight lifting and cardio.

“No matter how many pills, potions or powders you consume — you have to put in the effort it takes to support the body you’re looking to attain/maintain.”

Supplements can affect digestion

Pre-workout supplements are popular in the bodybuilding space, but some experts say they they shouldn’t be regarded as a silver bullet to fitness.

Zocchi, for example, told Landsverk “eating good food and having a calorie surplus are more important” than supplements, which he sees as a waste of money.

The Food and Drug Administration does not regulate supplements. Supplements can have ingredients and doses that do not appear on the label.

Fitness influencer Stephanie Sanzo told Insider’s Rachel Hosie she stopped using supplements because it was causing digestion issues, and it wasn’t really making a big enough difference in her gains to justify it.

“I struggle with irritable bowel syndrome and find that many supplements tend to cause stomach upset (for me personally),” Sanzo spoke to Hosie. “For those who are incorporating supplements into their diet, my biggest advice is to always prioritize your nutrition as no supplements can ever make up for a bad diet.”