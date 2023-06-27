Henry Cavill and Liam Hemsworth are both in The Witcher Season 3.

Henry Cavill or Liam Hemsworth is in The Witcher Season 3? HITC investigates.

There are many book-to TV adaptations that audiences can enjoy. This allows them to discover new aspects of their favorite properties. The Witcher is an adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, and was released on Netflix. The series premiered in 2019 and fans were absolutely smitten with Henry Cavill‘s central portrayal of Geralt of Rivia. After the recasting announcement, some viewers were concerned about whether or not two Geralt actors would appear in the same episode. Henry Cavill will be in The Witcher’s season 4, but is Liam Hemsworth?

Liam Hemsworth is in The Witcher Season 3?

Although it was announced in October 2022 that Liam would be replacing Henry in the Geralt role, the actor doesn’t debut his new take in season 3, which premieres on Netflix on Thursday, June 29th 2023.

Steve Gaub, executive producer at the time of this interview, addressed and complimented both performers. Interview Yahoo! Entertainment:

“It’s a very strong season for Henry, a great final run for him as Geralt. The most important thing was that he felt proud. [scenes], invariably those last moments are the ones you leave an audience with, and those last couple episodes are very strong episodes for him.”

He added: “I think he left with his head held high and passing the reins as many franchises end up doing, passing a title character from one actor to another, and we’re going to be in great hands with Liam.”

Henry Cavill to appear in The Witcher 4 season?

No, as Steve suggested in the aforementioned interview, season 3 concludes Henry’s run as Geralt so that season 4 can focus on establishing Liam’s take on the iconic protagonist.

The executive producer foreshadowed that the transition between actors will actually be “very lore accurate,” rather than something which proves jarring for the fandom.

He addressed that the recasting will prove “very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five… It’s very close to what was set out in the books and I think this change will be quite flawless.”

Season 3 will be more emotionally charged for fans who are attached to Henry’s performance.

Season 3 of The Witcher is divided into two parts

Five episodes of Exploring The Witcher Season 3, Part 1 premiered on June 29, 2023.

Following that, viewers will be invited to witness the final three installments of the season on Thursday, July 27th 2023, bringing Henry’s time as Geralt to an end before ushering in Liam’s.

The release date of The Witcher Season 4 has yet to be announced.

The Witcher can be viewed exclusively on Netflix.

