Hell’s Paradise episode 6 release time countdown and trailer

The countdown is on for Hell’s Paradise episode 6, but what time will it release worldwide, and has an official trailer been shared?

Whilst the 2023 Spring slate may be dominated by ‘cutesy’ shows about high school romance, the idol industry, and finding new friends, it’s down to Studio MAPPA to bring the violence.

That’s exactly what Hell’s Paradise is delivering, with last week’s anime episode showing why you never let your guard down on Paradise Island – as poor Genji ultimately found out.

Here is everything that fans need to know about Hell’s Paradise episode 6, including the release time countdown for viewers worldwide via Crunchyroll and the official preview trailer.

Hell’s Paradise episode 6 release date and time

The sixth episode of the Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku anime adaptation will premiere around the world on Saturday, May 6.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, new episodes of Hell’s Paradise release for OTT streaming at the following times:

The English dub of Hell’s Paradise airs new episodes every Saturday from 1:30 PM PT.

A quick recap of last week’s episode

Hell’s Paradise episode 5 was titled ‘The Samurai and the Woman’, opening with Sagiri having a nightmare, only to wake up to find Gabimaru cooking a meal for a group near the entrance to a cave.

Yuzuriha questions whether Gabimaru knows more about the Elixir of Life than he is sharing and ends up throwing her meal at Hollow after suspecting he may have used some of the poisonous plants, or even some of the ‘blooming samurai’ as ingredients.

Senta argues that they should disregard everything that they think they know about the Elixir, with Gabimaru stating that they should instead focus on the monsters lurking on the island. Considering that they had no internal organs, perhaps finding the origin of these creatures could hold the secret of the Elixir.

Elsewhere, Asaemon Tenza attempts to leave the island with the criminal Nurugai stating that since he believes that they are innocent, Nurugai should be pardoned by the shogunate. Unfortunately, they are trapped near the shoreline by the wreckages of several ships that have attempted to return from the island before.

The pair are attacked by a group of monsters and whilst Tenza holds them off, Nurugai thinks whether or not they should continue to live for the sake of their clan, or to atone for the deaths of their villagers.

The unlikely duo is able to fend off the attack and return to the island shores, where Nurugai reveals that she is actually a young girl – much to the embarrassment of Tenza who says that they must find adequate currents along the shore in order to make it past the wrecked ships.

Cut back to the main group, Sagiri refuses to leave the island and claims that she must stay for Gabimaru’s sake, noting that she has seen a change in him since their first meeting. That night, Gabimaru consoles Sagiri and says that she is stronger than she realizes.

The next day, Sagiri and Genji continue to argue about whether or not she should leave the island when suddenly the enormous Rokurota appears behind them…Genji is able to push Sagiri out of the way but suffers a fatal blow to his body in the process.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

