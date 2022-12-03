Hellboy’s David Harbour Drops F-Bomb Sharing What He Learned From Working On The 2019 Reboot

Between his appearances as Dexter Tolliver, this was squeezed in. Suicide Squad Playing Red Guardian Black Widow, Stranger Things’ David Harbour scored his first leading role in a comic book movie via 2019’s Hellboy. Contrary to the Ron Perlman-led Hellboy Movies, the movie reboot was both a commercial and critical disaster. Plans for a sequel featuring Abe Sapien were scrapped. Harbour shared the biggest lesson he had learned while working as Dark Horse Comics’ character. HellboyThen, he dropped an F-bomb.

David Harbour is making appearances in the media lately to promote his movie Violent NightThere is a lot being done to compare. Die Hard online. If Yahoo Entertainment’s Kevin Polowy • Hellboy Harbour asked the actor what lessons he has learned working on the reboot.

Let’s see. I learned not to fuck with an established IP, that’s for sure. It is a beloved IP. I guess that’s the biggest lesson learned. I believe that, despite the many successes and failures that this movie had, it still was a masterpiece. Whereas something like Stranger Things or even this Violent Night, it’s an original thing, it’s an original idea, so people can judge for whatever it is when it comes out, when they see it, but they don’t have going into it so much stuff. And I feel like that to me is what’s so difficult about existing IP.

It’s interesting that David Harbour selecting not to “fuck with an established IP” As his great lesson Hellboy considering that he’s now involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Red Guardian, a character who will return for Thunderbolts. Harbour had joined the MCU 24 movies before it became an international phenomenon. Whereas Hellboy, not only was he getting in on the reboot from the ground up, he was also playing a character with a bigger fanbase than Red Guardian, and one who’d previously been played to great acclaim. It was harder to win over fans.

So in that sense, I don’t blame David Harbour for being more hesitant to touch popular IPs, especially taking into account his work on projects like Stranger Things Violent Night. With those, audience expectations aren’t as cemented compared to what Hellboy fans were hoping for going into the movie that followed Guillermo del Toro’s work on the property a decade earlier. Harbour noted that Harbour was also specifically concerned with Stranger Things that even those it’s a TV show not based on existing IP, it still allows him to channel a certain beloved cinematic character without people getting mad. He explained that:

It’s difficult about Star Wars, it’s difficult about these things that are beloved. And the great thing about Stranger Things is that we get to make Indiana Jones, but we just don’t call it Indiana Jones. It’s called Stranger Things. We also call him Hopper. He gets to have his moments and people don’t mad at you for calling it Indiana Jones. It’s all about enjoying it.

Hellboy It was filled with drama and behind-the scenes action. David Harbour finally admitted to the fact that the reboot required some changes. “major problems.” Harbour expressed doubts in June 2019 that there was a Hellboy A sequel is possible, and he said earlier this year that Ryan Reynolds was his afterlife. Hellboy flopped because he knew his fellow actor had dealt with a similar situation through 2011’s Green Lantern. Though things didn’t work out with Hellboy, Harbour is doing pretty well for himself these days, and that includes being cast in Neill Blomkamp’s Gran Turismo movie.

If you’d like to judge 2019’s Hellboy It can also be streamed by an HBO Max subscription. For those who are interested, you can watch it online. Violent Night To catch the movie, you will have to go to your nearest theater.