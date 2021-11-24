‘Hellbound’ & ‘Arcane’Top Ten Netflix TV Shows

ArcaneKorean supernatural series Hellbound have jumped to the top of Netflix’s new weekly top ten television list.

Netflix subscribers watched the live-action drama for 38.4M minutes between November 15-21. But it was outgunned by Netflix’s latest Korean thriller, HellboundThe total time spent watching was 43.5M hours.

HellboundThe film stars Kim Hyun Joo and Yoo Ahin. It is about a group if supernatural angels that appear out of the blue to condemn people to hell.

With the return of the second season Colombian telenovela, it was another huge week for foreign-language titles. The Queen of FlowWatched for 38.6M Hours, beating the second season Tiger KingThis was the second-most watched English-language title with over 30M hours.

The third season Narcos in MexicoThird is, which is the top-ranked country on the first list last Wednesday. MaidThe third season. Cowboy Bepop, you!Dynasty: The fourth season, season two Locked and Key and season two of YouThe fifth season of Big Mouth(full numbers are below).

The foreign-language side is Hellbound The Queen of FlowThese were followed by Squid Game, The King’s Affection, Carinha de Anjo, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,The first season ofThe Queen of Flow, Love Never Lies And Yo Soy Betty, La Fea.

Netflix Top 10 – November 15 – 21 (hours)

English-language:

Arcane – 38.4M

Tiger King (s2) – 30M

Narcos: Mexico (s3) – 27.5M

Maid – 23.9M

You (s3) – 23.5M

Cowboy Bepop – 21.6M

Dynasty (s4) – 15.1M

Locke & Key (s2) – 12.3M

You (s2) – 11.7M

Big Mouth (s5) – 11.4M

Non-English-language:

Hellbound – 43.5M

The Queen of Flow (s2) – 38.6M

Squid Game – 30.4M

The King’s Affection – 15.6M

Carinha de Anjo – 13.2M

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha – 13.2M

The Queen of Flow – 9.7M

Love Never Lies – 8.4M

Yo Soy Betty, La Fea – 7.8M