Helena Christensen and Walking Dead star Norman Reedus’ son ‘punches woman at festival’

HELENA Christensen and Walking Dead star Norman Reedus’ son was arrested after punching a woman at a festival.

Cops with the New York City Police Department arrested Mingus Reedus, 21, at the San Gennaro festival in Little Italy, Manhattan, Friday evening.

According to the NYPD, Mingus is accused of punching a 24-year-old woman in the face causing a laceration below her left eye at the annual festival in downtown Manhattan.

The victim was reportedly taken to NY Downtown Hospital to be treated for a minor injury.

Mingus was reportedly charged with misdemeanor assault after slugging the 24-year-old woman on Mulberry and Baxter Street at about 10.15pm Friday.

The NY Daily News reported citing sources that Mingus and the 24-year-old woman did not know each other.

The model is the oldest child of The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, who plays fan-favorite Daryl Dixon.

Mingus strikes a strong resemblance to his supermodel mother, Christensen.

Earlier this month, the 21-year-old made his Vogue cover debut, appearing in a cover shoot for Vogue Hommes for its fall-winter 2021-2022 issue, alongside Parker Van Noord, son of the late male model Andre Van Noord.

