Helen Holland’s great-gran, Helen, age 81, died two weeks after being hospitalized for her injuries caused by the royal escort of Duchess Sophie.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Her family has confirmed that the woman hit by an escorting police motorcycle is dead.

Helen Holland (81), from Birchanger Essex, was hit at the intersection of West Cromwell Road & Warwick Road, in Earl’s Court West London, May 10, 2010.

Helen Holland has now died, her family has confirmed

6

Helen Holland’s family confirmed that she has died.Families Handout: Credit
The police motorcycle escort was accompanying Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

6

The police motorcycle escort was accompanying Sophie, Duchess of EdinburghCredit: Jamie Lorriman

Following the accident, great-gran’s condition was critical.

She fought to the death for “nearly two weeks” but her irreversible brain injury finally won out today.

Martin Holland said that his mother died from “multiple broken bones” and “massive internal injuries”, while crossing the street “safely”.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct had already launched an investigation of the accident.

Video that sparked riots shows 'cops chasing teens on bike' moments before crash
Moment 'hero' who tried to clear Just Stop Oil yobs blocking traffic detained

The investigation would include the examination of CCTV footage from surrounding properties as well as police body cameras.

The police officers who responded to the incident will be interviewed.

The police also called on witnesses to come forward.

Buckingham Palace had previously stated that Sophie the Duke of Edinburgh sent her “heartfelt prayers and thoughts to the injured lady and family”.

Her son and daughter-in-law Martin and Lisa-Marie Holland previously Tell the BBC After the accident, they were “shocked at her extensive injuries”.

“She is being well cared for by the NHS who we must thank deeply for their help in keeping her alive,” they added.

The Met Police’s Special Escort Group provide armed escorts for Royal Family members, VIPs, protected members of the Government, visiting royals, heads of state and other visiting dignitaries.

It also provides armed vehicle escorts for valuable, hazardous and protected loads – and can include high-risk prisoners.

A motorcycle with King Charles' insignia was also parked at the scene

6

The scene also included a motorcycle with the King Charles insignia.Credit: Jamie Lorriman
A second bike with damage to the front was seen at the crash site

6

At the accident site, a second motorcycle with front damage was also seen.Credit: Jamie Lorriman
The West London road was cordoned off

6

West London was cordoned-offCredit: Jamie Lorriman
Duchess Sophie, seen here on May 18, during a visit to the Berkshire College of Agriculture

6

On May 18, Duchess Sophie is seen during her visit to Berkshire College of AgricultureCredit: David Hartley

Latest News

Previous article
Love Island’s Molly Smith revealed a six-pack after becoming a trainer

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact