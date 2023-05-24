Helen Holland’s great-gran, Helen, age 81, died two weeks after being hospitalized for her injuries caused by the royal escort of Duchess Sophie.

Her family has confirmed that the woman hit by an escorting police motorcycle is dead.

Helen Holland (81), from Birchanger Essex, was hit at the intersection of West Cromwell Road & Warwick Road, in Earl’s Court West London, May 10, 2010.

The police motorcycle escort was accompanying Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Following the accident, great-gran’s condition was critical.

She fought to the death for “nearly two weeks” but her irreversible brain injury finally won out today.

Martin Holland said that his mother died from “multiple broken bones” and “massive internal injuries”, while crossing the street “safely”.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct had already launched an investigation of the accident.

The investigation would include the examination of CCTV footage from surrounding properties as well as police body cameras.

The police officers who responded to the incident will be interviewed.

The police also called on witnesses to come forward.

Buckingham Palace had previously stated that Sophie the Duke of Edinburgh sent her “heartfelt prayers and thoughts to the injured lady and family”.

Her son and daughter-in-law Martin and Lisa-Marie Holland previously Tell the BBC After the accident, they were “shocked at her extensive injuries”.

“She is being well cared for by the NHS who we must thank deeply for their help in keeping her alive,” they added.

The Met Police’s Special Escort Group provide armed escorts for Royal Family members, VIPs, protected members of the Government, visiting royals, heads of state and other visiting dignitaries.

It also provides armed vehicle escorts for valuable, hazardous and protected loads – and can include high-risk prisoners.

