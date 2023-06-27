Helen Flanagan says she’s in trouble at her daughter’s high school because of a ‘rule-breaking’.

HELEN Flanagan revealed that in order to get her daughter back into school, she took drastic steps.

The ex Coronation Street actress, 32, is proud parent to Matilda, aged seven, Delilah, aged five, and Charlie, aged two – who she shares with former fiance Scott Sinclair, 34.

6 Helen Flanagan admits she is in trouble at her daughter’s school Credit: Getty

6 She said that the establishment didn’t like Matilda’s pastel braids

6 Helen is proud to be a mum of 3

She cried as she celebrated her daughter Delilah’s 5th birthday.

Matilda was the one who stole this week’s show.

Helen revealed that not everyone liked the long purple braids.

Helen, dressed in a black vest with an updo on her hair, said in the video she shared to Instagram Stories: “So, braids were not well received at school.”

Helen and Kelvin had to braid every single hair so that Helen could go to school the next day.

Helen showed her stunning lilac hair in her hand.

Kelvin joked, “Mother the year.”

Helen clarified in her caption: “It’s the color they didn’t like at school. Maybe summer holidays.”

Helen also shared this video from the weekend of her youngest daughter Delilah standing proudly with birthday balloons.

The former Corrie actress then posted a number of pictures from over the last five years, as well as one of her with a tear streaming down her cheek.

Helen: “I’m not overly emotional, but I always cry on my children’s birthdays.”

It’s amazing how much love and affection you have for your kids.

Recently, she received a cruel smear for posting a photo with her children while they were drinking wine.

Previously, Helen was cruelly mum-shamed after sharing a snapshot of her son’s temper tantrums.

She was also called out by trolls after going on holiday to Ibiza without her kids.

Recently, she also shared a sweet tribute to ex Scotty on Father’s Day.

6 Helen asked her stylish Kelvin for help in changing the hair of the child.

6 Helen explained that she was later informed by the school of their disapproval of her style’s colour.