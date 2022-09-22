Heidi Klum Talks About Simon Cowell’s Upcoming Wedding, And How Her AGT Co-Judge Got Roasted About His ‘’Tight T-Shirt’ Look

Simon Cowell’s sense of fashion is fairly basic. Since his time, Simon Cowell has been a fashionista for many years. American Idol The X Factor Jusqu’à his current tenure America’s Got TalentThe judge has worn a black t-shirt, plain white button down, and occasionally a blazer. With Season 17 AGT Finishing up with the Mayyas Dance Group win Judges have some time, so Cowell will be taking some of that time off to get married. Fellow AGT judge and fashion icon, Heidi Klum is excited about the wedding and has poked fun at Cowell’s signature sense of style, saying she’s going to help him find his look for his big day, otherwise he’d just wear what he always wears.

Lauren Silverman, Cowell’s longtime girlfriend, is getting married to him. They have been together since 2004, and they announced their engagement in January. Klum spoke to the media after the ceremony. AGT Finale about the wedding and said:

Lauren and Sofia are coming to dinner. [Vergara]. We are having a girls’ dinner again. We will talk about it. I feel that I have to care for his outfit. I don’t think you guys noticed this sooner, but she was making fun at his clothes.

Klum is obviously in charge of the outfit. The model Transitioned from Project Runway To Making the Cut It was a few years ago. There are 16 seasons. Runway Three seasons and all three seasons Making the Cut Klum has a two-decade-long modeling career, so I believe she is well qualified to style her pal. She also mentioned the Roast of Cowell From the end, he elaborated on his style, especially for his wedding:

Because he promised! We had a handshake and never did so, so I’m helping him to pick his outfit for the wedding. It’s right that I should. If he does not, he will be wearing a tight tee-shirt. It is time to end it.

While Cowell may have been enthusiastic about the format change. AGT this season, one thing that hasn’t been updated are his fits. This guy has worn the same outfit for decades. Klum’s jokes at him are hilarious. Klum and he have been together on AGT You can go for a while without getting in any tiffs. A disagreement about a Golden Buzzer winner . However, it’s all in good fun, as the two are friends. Both Klum and fellow judge Sofia Vergara are close with Cowell’s fiance and will be in attendance at the wedding.