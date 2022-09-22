Heidi Klum Talks About Simon Cowell’s Upcoming Wedding, And How Her AGT Co-Judge Got Roasted About His ‘’Tight T-Shirt’ Look

Simon Cowell’s sense of fashion is fairly basic. Since his time, Simon Cowell has been a fashionista for many years. American Idol The X Factor Jusqu’à his current tenure America’s Got TalentThe judge has worn a black t-shirt, plain white button down, and occasionally a blazer. With Season 17 AGT Finishing up with the Mayyas Dance Group winJudges have some time, so Cowell will be taking some of that time off to get married. Fellow AGT judge and fashion icon, Heidi Klum is excited about the wedding and has poked fun at Cowell’s signature sense of style, saying she’s going to help him find his look for his big day, otherwise he’d just wear what he always wears.
Lauren Silverman, Cowell’s longtime girlfriend, is getting married to him. They have been together since 2004, and they announced their engagement in January. Klum spoke to the media after the ceremony. AGT Finale about the wedding and said:
Klum is obviously in charge of the outfit. The model Transitioned from Project RunwayTo Making the CutIt was a few years ago. There are 16 seasons. Runway Three seasons and all three seasons Making the Cut Klum has a two-decade-long modeling career, so I believe she is well qualified to style her pal. She also mentioned theRoast of CowellFrom the end, he elaborated on his style, especially for his wedding:
While Cowell may have been enthusiastic about the format change. AGT this season, one thing that hasn’t been updated are his fits. This guy has worn the same outfit for decades. Klum’s jokes at him are hilarious. Klum and he have been together on AGT You can go for a while without getting in any tiffs. A disagreement about a Golden Buzzer winner. However, it’s all in good fun, as the two are friends. Both Klum and fellow judge Sofia Vergara are close with Cowell’s fiance and will be in attendance at the wedding.
The end of America’s Got Talent The constant was the 2022 TV schedule this summer, but now that it’s over Cowell and his fellow judges can take a break, and in Cowell’s case get married. While the show won’t be back until 2023, there are plenty of competition shows to check out this fall. But, if you want to go back and watch the incredible acts, watch the judges bicker, or watch everyone roast Simon Cowell’s fashion you can rewatch the latest season with aPeacock subscription.