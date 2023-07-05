Heidi Klum (50) of AGT poses naked in a hotel room to take the sexiest pictures yet.

HEIDI klum has posted a photo of herself in her entire outfit from her recent European vacation.

This is the most sexiest vacation set yet that America’s Got Talent judge has posted on Instagram.

The longtime judge previously spent time in Italy and is currently enjoying the sights of France alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 33.

The two have been enjoying the romantic trip as AGT recently announced its two-week hiatus.

Heidi, age 50, shared a series of pictures that showed her peering through the window of a luxurious hotel.

Heidi’s photo was taken from the left, and she appears to be wearing nothing.

A white sheet was seen to cover half of Heidi and the blonde hairs fell on her shoulder.

Photo of the hotel bed that was not made up gave the impression that Heidi just got out of her bed to look out the windows.

A small round table, with a glass of champagne on its top was also visible in the photo.

In the second picture, the breakfast of the couple was shown. It included a bowl of fruit, soft-boiled egg cubes, bread, and a basket with eggs.

The third showed a naked Heidi once more as she posed behind a poster that listed: “Jean Paul Julien Paco & Les Autres.”

The large poster was used to hide the German model’s entire body. Only her backside and part of her upper leg, as well as the top of one shoulder, were visible.

While on vacation with her husband, the Project Runway host kept her followers up to date by posting cheeky updates.

BEACH BUM

The 50-year old uploaded last week a video showing her leaning over a fence to look at the mountains.

Heidi slowly moved backwards and forwards while wearing an striped, multicolored bikini. The bottom was tied on each side.

This bathing suit had a red, white, pink, and blue color scheme. There was also a trim of white around the upper and lower pieces.

Heidi’s blonde appearance appeared wet and touseled underneath her black trucker.

While taking in the beauty of Italy, she also chose to wear a pair oversized sunglasses.

Heidi walked towards the camera at the very end, showing off her long lean legs, and toned midsection.

A bottle of Champagne and a loaf bread appeared on the round table in front of the model.

Heidi’s caption, which included a few emojis and the words “it’s Friday”, exclaimed:

More recent posts showed the Project Runway producer and her husband as they traveled to France, where it seems the pair are currently vacationing amid AGT’s break.

After numerous rounds of auditions, the talent show announced last week that it would be taking a small hiatus.

Their InstagramYou can also read about the bios ofsaid: “AGT returns Tuesday, July 11 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock.”

HEIDI CALL

Heidi’s judging a performance that was deemed unusual brought her under fire before the break.

The AGT judge brutally criticized a music/dance duo, but viewers at home disagreed with her decision.

In the act, one man dressed as the iconic horror movie character Michael Myers stood in front of the judges.

The panel – Simon Cowell, 63; Sophia Vergara, 50; Heidi, 50; and Howie Mandel, 67 – tried to get the man to talk, but he stayed silent behind his mask.

After revealing a piano in the background, he sat to begin playing.

Sofia was startled by the appearance of a second Michael Myers as the pianist who performed with him distracted them. She screamed and almost jumped out her seat.

After he got on stage, the piano song changed to the song A Thousand Miles, which host Terry Crews, 54, sang in an iconic moment from the film White Chicks.

Terry joined in as well. The crowd went crazy when one of the artists started to dance energetically.

Heidi, however, pressed the buzzer as soon as Simon finished his act, while Heidi followed suit.

During judging, the model claimed that the act “wasn’t enough” for her.

Sofia continued to show her appreciation for the performance of the two, while Heidi said: “My daughter, who is 13 years old, can do a bit of piano for you.”

On Reddit, one viewer blasted Heidi’s decision and blamed it on her personal tastes.

The wrote, “Heidi is a horrible person.” Robbing us of another round of that Michael Myers piano/dance duo was a crime against humanity.

“If anything is outside of the norm/dark/etc comedy wise she just taps out. They should just remove her ability to vote if it’s anything funny.”

