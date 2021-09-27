Heidi Klum, 48, parades toned figure in tiny bikini as she sultrily serves up BBQ

Heidi Klum has wowed fans with a new set of sulty snaps as she served up a fancy lunch for her husband Tom Kaulitz this weekend.

The supermodel, 48, served up a BBQ spread while stunning in a skimpy bikini.

The America’s Got Talent judge cooked up a storm in the backyard of her Southern California mansion as she soaked up the rays.

She made sure his attention remained on her as she cooked sunbathing in a revealing tan-coloured bikini.

The former model showcased her stunning snaps to her 8.5 million Instagram followers and flaunted her cleavage as she took a bunch of sexy selfies.







In the snaps, she donned a figure-flattering bikini with a multi-coloured skirt wrap over her bikini bottoms.

The model styled her blonde tresses in an effortless look as she relaxed on the weekend and cooked for her hubby.

Later that afternoon, Heidi ditched the skirt wrap as she stripped for some sunbathing.

She captioned the post “California sunshine” as she showcased the perks of her location on another sizzling day in Los Angeles.







Last month, Heidi revealed a little more than she had probably wanted during a recent episode of America’s Got Talent.

The former supermodel was caught out after bending forward to get in on a selfie photo with fellow judges Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

The stunner was wearing an orange feathered mini-dress when a momentary lapse of concentration left her bottom in full gaze to sections of the studio audience.







The cheeky moment was shared on TikTok by an audience member who was filming the judges during a break in the show.

They captioned the short clip: “When Heidi Klum had so much fun at AGT. Watch at the end.”

The German mum-of-four took it all in her stride though and saw the funny side of the moment, deciding even to share it on her own Instagram page.

The 5ft 9in blonde, who is known for her good sense of humour and laid back attitude, posted the video and wrote: “Note to self ….. don’t bend over in a short skirt”.