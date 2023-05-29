Heb is open or closed for Memorial Day, 2023. Hours of operation revealed

Many shoppers wonder if the H-E.B. supermarket, also known as Heb in the United States, will be open on Memorial Day, 2023.

Memorial Day is on April 29, this year. Memorial Day is among the ten federal holidays observed by the United States. The holiday that is observed each year on the last day of May, however, differs from other federal holidays. The holiday is solemn and meant to honor and commemorate those men and women that died while protecting their country.

The holiday also marks the start of cookouts and barbecues as well as family reunions. Shoppers like to take advantage of the holiday to stock up on supplies that they’ll need over the next few weeks or months. Many are therefore interested in learning whether Heb is open or not on Memorial Day, 2023.

Heb is open on Memorial Day, 2023.

Heb, like other stores, will also be open for Memorial Day 2023. Their website notes that the Heb’s store, curbside, and home delivery services’ hours will be the same as usual.

The majority of stores open between 6 am and 11 pm. Some stores are open from 7:00am to 10:00pm. The hours of each store may differ. Hence, customers are advised to check their local stores’ timings before heading out.

The pharmacy operates from 10 am to 5 pm.

A look at Heb’s Memorial Day menu

Memorial Day means a big meal for most people. Heb brings a variety of delicious food to those looking for it.

Below is a list of Heb’s menu items for Memorial Day as stores remain open.

Heb’s essential menu also includes a couple of items:

This Memorial Day, other grocery stores will be open.