Heaven’s Gate Cult Survivor Speaks Out 25 years After Group’s Mass Suicide

This month marks the 25th anniversary the Heaven’s Gate mass murder. This was one of the most significant mass suicides in U.S history, with 39 members of the bizarre cult headed by Marshall Applewhite.

One survivor, who survived for a quarter century, is now speaking out in an interview.

Jana Gibbons, a vulnerable 16 year old girl, moved into the mansion when she was 16. She lived there for five years, and is now talking to ABC’s Diane Sawyer.

“My guess is three-quarters of the people never set foot outside the door, and I was one of them — ever. And there probably wasn’t even any open windows. It was like a little spaceship,”Gibbons claimed.

A new home video has been released that shows the inside of the cult. It includes how they sleep, how long they shower, and what rules they follow about talking.

Gibbons claims she was silent for many years. Finally, she was allowed to get work as a waitingress.

“Luckily we did start restaurant jobs at the very end, because I hadn’t spoken probably in four years,”Gibbons claimed.

Gibbons was convinced by the taste of freedom that it was time for him to flee.

Cultists captured their giddy goodbye videos, knowing that they were about for mass suicide. They were brainwashed into thinking they were going to be able to board an alien spaceship and travel to a higher plane of existence.

The brother of was among the dead. “Star Trek” legend Nichelle Nichols.

“Most people, if put into the right circumstance, will tend to conform,”Lorne Dawson, professor in religious studies, says that the special will feature Dr. Lorne Dawson.

“The Cult Next Door: The Mystery and Madness of Heaven’s Gate”Tonight on ABC’s “20/20” at 9:00 p.m. and beings streaming Saturday on Hulu.