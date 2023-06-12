Heather Rae El Moussa, the Sunset star and owner of her own line, sells stunning bikinis just six months after she gave birth.

PROPERTY whiz Heather Rae El Moussa shows off her latest green belt development — in a bikini from her own range.

Modeling swimwear for her Cupshe line, the 35-year old new mother and star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset modeled swimwear.

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa looked stunning as she posed in a bikini three months after giving birth

Heather Rae El Moussa of Selling Sunset looked amazing in her bikini, three months after having given birth.
Heather and husband Tarek welcomed baby boy, Tristan, in late January

Heather and husband Tarek welcomed baby boy, Tristan, in late January

Heather said: “This collection makes me feel confident in my body.”

Beaming with pride, Heather, 35, said: “I’m just 4 months postpartum (was 3 months postpartum when we shot these).

“But this collection makes me feel confident in my body and my hope is that you feel empowered and radiant while wearing these pieces, just like I do.”

Heather and husband Tarek welcomed baby boy, Tristan, in late January,

Tristan is Heather’s first child and she is also the stepmother to El Moussa’s 12-year-old daughter, Taylor, and son, Brayden, 7, from his previous marriage to Christina Hall.

Heather and Tarek revealed their pregnancy in July.

PEOPLE reported that the couple was undergoing in vitro fertilisation treatments.

When they heard the good news, they were even closer to a date when an embryo would be implanted.

Heather, a 34-year-old woman, said, “It came as a shock.”People. “We weren’t prepared for this.

“We just went through IVF. Our embryos were on ice. “We had a plan.”

The Selling Sunset star went on to say the couple are thrilled with the news.

The world has brought me what I was supposed to have when it’s the least expected and you are not stressed. It’s so exciting that it came about this way.

Heather and Tarek announced their pregnancy last July

Heather and Tarek revealed their pregnancy in July last yearNetflix

