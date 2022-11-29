Heather Rae El Moussa Talks About Being a Co-Parent with Christina Hall

Heather Rae El Moussa opened up about her role of stepparent for the children she shared with her husband Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall. Heather Rae El Moussa spoke candidly about her role as step-parent to the two children shared by Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall. “Selling Sunset” Star acknowledged that at first she felt inferior to Tarek, but later realized how important it was for them to put their children first.

“I’m a very happy, positive person, but I felt like I was always second,” Heather explained it to “Today,” And that, despite Tarek being my favorite Tarek fan. “you always kind of think of the ex.” While it wasn’t all positive for her, she admitted that she did learn a lot. “navigate [her] own feelings” She was integrated into a blended household. “It wasn’t always perfect,” She said. “I mean, we’ve definitely had some ups and downs. They had ups and downs.” Final decision: “kids are the most important thing” Co-parenting was a success.

Christina echoed that sentiment when The son she shares with Tarek, Brayden El Moussa, was rushed to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy in May 2022. “Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is,” the “Christina on the Coast” star posted on Instagram Story by her (via People). “Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call. In the end all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids.”