Heather Gay of Real Housewives Salt Lake City is falling into a recurring pattern at Reunions. I’m not sure if I like it.

Though it’s the youngest spinoff of the franchise, the Salt Lake City Real HousewivesThe drama bombshell department for the wealthy and scandalous is where the show is on par. Many fans may even suggest that Utah’s drama is more exciting than the tried-and true vets, considering the legal battle and other controversies unfolding in the offseason. Nevertheless, I have a bone to pick with a pattern that fan-favorite Heather Gay is seemingly falling into during the show’s reunions.

Particularly, I was struck by the difference Heather Gay’s performance at the freshman reunion compared to the actual show. She seemed to be acting as an instigator in front of Andy Cohen, instead of the normal peacemaker. This was not the same Heather Gay we had come to know or earned in the last season edit. And unfortunately, it’s been happening again in the Salt Lake City Real Housewives’s Season 2 reunions.

In essence, the reality star puts on the front. “good guy”Only to change dramatically in the second season. In Season 2, Heather Gay was a great friend to Lisa Barlow. She went out with Barlow and shadowed her castmates. Gay even shared with Barlow that she had finally seen how neglected Barlow was in other friendships. Yet, at the reunion, Gay was more outspoken than anyone else about Barlow – to the point of cutting her off and jumping in several times just like last year.

It could be said that Heather Gay’s distant cousin/co-star Whitney Rose was right there with her, just slightly less intense, in terms of carrying the lion’s share of pot-stirring at the reunion. Rose did have the courage (or grace) to openly confront people about her perceptions while filming.

Sure, it’s okay to change your mind about people and feel some kind of way about them, especially in the Real Housewivesfranchise and at their reunifications. But in Salt Lake City, it’s really starting to hit home how much of an easier standard that Heather Gay is being held to. She’s allowed to be friendly with everyone in the moment and then go in the opposite direction at reunions – without anyone really getting the chance to question her own questionable side commentaries. Perhaps that’s the ultimate reason for this pattern: strike as a means of defense.

Let me be completely transparent. I love Heather Gay just like Rihanna and all the Bravo fans do. It’s hard to believe. The ongoing meatball bit about her sex life, how transparent she is as a mother and ex-Mormon – all of it. At this point, it would be a good idea to keep the energy constant. Let’s just see how things go in the final Salt Lake City Real HousewivesReunion on Sunday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.