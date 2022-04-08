Heather Dubrow Calls Noella Bergener ‘a Liar and a Thirsty Girl’

Heather Dubrow called Noella Bergener a “thirsty girl” during a confrontation in Aspen, Colorado.

The costars were trying to ease tension after Bergener admitted she didn’t see Dubrow push a crew member.

Bergener wondered why “a grown-ass woman” couldn’t hold a conversation.

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow’s disastrous sushi party from earlier in the season continues to haunt her on Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo reality show.

During a conversation with costar Noella Bergener about the continued tension that they brought with them to the cast trip in Aspen, Colorado, Dubrow called Bergener “a liar and a thirsty girl.”

The pair was attempting to mend their relationship after a cast dinner during which Bergener appeared to admit that she lied about seeing Dubrow slam a show crew member against the wall at the sushi party.

“If you feel that I have said anything that is hurting your family, that is not what I’m about. And I apologize to you,” Bergener said, while Dubrow looked on.





Heather Dubrow on “Watch What Happens Live!”



Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images







“It’s not how I feel, it’s what you’ve said,” Dubrow responded. The mother of four said she has let a lot of Bergener’s behavior go throughout the season so far because she feels bad about things going on in Bergener’s personal life, presumably referring to her divorce from James Bergener and the death of her father, both of which Bergener refers to often on the show.

Instead of letting the alleged incident at the sushi party drop or repeating that it was hearsay like she said earlier in the night, Bergener then asked Dubrow if she put her hands on a crew member that night in her home.

Dubrow said Bergener “lied” about witnessing any such thing, adding, “I just can’t do this with you anymore.”

When Bergener pressed the issue, implying she wanted an answer so they could let the subject go, Dubrow got up to walk away, leading Bergener to ask why a “grown-ass woman” and “mother of amazing kiddos” couldn’t hold a conversation with her.





“RHOC” cast.



Nicole Weingart/Bravo







“Noella, I’m a grown-ass woman with a beautiful life and you are a liar and a thirsty girl,” Heather said. “And I’m done,” Dubrow replied.

Dubrow told Insider in December that the sushi party “was supposed to be like the hangout, get to know ya moment. And we didn’t get to know ya,” referring to Bergener.

“The Real Housewives Of Orange County” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.