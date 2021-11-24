Heartwarming Stories from Around the World: From Animal Rescues to Tearful Reunions

By Tom O'Brien
In
CBS News

Queens licensed barber Herman James, He took his tools to Central Park to start the pandemic. Once he was settled, he set up a chair in the park and started giving haircuts.

“Nobody was interested in being inside the shops,” Herman explained. “They felt more comfortable being outside because there was less of a risk of catching COVID.”

So Herman went outside to cut hair, regardless of age, gender, and ability to pay. 

“Somebody baked me a cake once and brought that over,”He shared the details. “I know a lot of people were financially impacted by the pandemic. I didn’t feel a need to charge them at all.”

The Central Park barber says he will continue to cut hair on a pay-what-you-can-scale, even after the pandemic. 

“Just being out here amongst nature, seeing the seasons change. It’s a very tranquil feeling of serenity being here in Central Park. It’s been a real blessing and a joy being able to work here,”Herman stated.

 

