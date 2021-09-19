Heartbreaking post of doctor Lauren Dickason praising ‘beautiful’ kids as she’s accused of their murder in New Zealand

A DOCTOR who praised her three “beautiful” kids in a Facebook post is being remanded to a mental health unit over their murder, reports claim.

Lauren Dickason, 40 was silent when she was accused of the murders of her twins Karla, Maya, and Liane, six years old, at Timaru District Court, New Zealand.

5 Doctors Lauren and Graham Dickason moved to start a new life in New Zealand Credit: Facebook

5 Dickason praised her ‘beautiful’ family in a Facebook post

5 Liane Dickason, six, and twins Maya and Karla, two, smile after landing in New Zealand on August 30 Credit: Facebook

In court on Saturday morning, Dickason was led from the cells wearing a light grey hoodie and black trousers as she made a brief appearance to hear the charges made against her.

She look distressed and drawn as she entered no plea and was immediately remanded to a secure mental health unit, where she’ll stay until her next court appearance on October 5, according to reports from NZ Herald.

According to the paper Judge Dominic Dravitzki required a mental health report in order to determine Dickason’s state at the time she was accused of the murders.

The order comes after the mother shared a Facebook tribute to her loved ones months ago.

In a May 1 post congratulating her husband on their 15th wedding anniversary, Dickason wrote: “What an adventure. We have truly created a beautiful family and had many good times together. May the next years be more blessed, more happy and may the kids let us sleep.”

The children’s grandparents in South Africa said the whole extended family was “in a state of shock” since hearing the devastating news, according to stuff.co.uk.

“The extended families are still in shock as we attempt to understand the situation.

“We ask for your prayers and support during this very difficult time. We would also request privacy as we battle to come to terms with what has happened,” They spoke out.

Natasja Le Roux, a former friend and neighbor, told the Sunday Times South Africa that she couldn’t understand what had happened. She was a doctor and wasn’t arrogant. She was very humble.

“She was really just a nice person, she and her husband.”

Former neighbour said that Dickason was very humble and that Graham, her husband, had difficulty conceiving their children. However, they were dedicated and loving parents.

“They waited years for those children because she had troubles with fertility and stuff, so it really is a big shock,” le Roux added.

Mendy SIbanyoni, a South African friend of the couple, said that nothing suggested they were troubled.

She said both parents “loved their kids like nobody’s business”.

“Those children, that family, are like my own. I was in their house…I went on holiday with them. [The parents] never argued. They were two darlings. What could have gone wrong?” She said.

Another former neighbours, who did not want to be identifed, said the couple were very “grateful” for their kids.

“They absolutely adored those children. They were so grateful for having them because they struggled to get pregnant and when they finally got the children, they loved them,” The neighbour stated.

“Something just doesn’t add up. “Something just doesn’t add up.

“So I think whatever happened is not normal, it wasn’t normal circumstances.”

Dickason’s only indication of distress was a March Facebook post that was cryptic and referred to the mental illness experienced by Hollywood stars such as Robin Williams, Demi Lovato, and Carrie Fisher.

She underlined a section in red which read: “Unfortunately we live in a world where if you break a bone everyone comes to sign the cast but if you tell people you’re depressed they run the other way.”

Dickason and her family had moved to New Zealand from South Africa days earlier to start a new life but on Thursday neighbours reportedly heard “haunting wails” and a woman sobbing at their house.

Is this really happening?

When husband Graham, a doctor, got home he reportedly found his twins tots Maya and Karla, two, and little Liane, six, dead as he cried out: “Is this really happening?”.

At 10:10 on Thursday night, police were called to the scene. Dickason was then taken to hospital in stable condition.

The family only recently emigrated from Pretoria in South Africa and had settled in Timaru on New Zealand’s South Island.

After landing in the country, a picture of the girls was posted online on August 30, showing them holding their toy Kiwis.

Graham, an orthopaedic surgeon and Lauren, a hospital doctor, were said to have planned the move to Timaru for some while.

Lauren’s parents Wendy and Malcom Fawkes told NZ news site Stuff they were “devastated” to hear of the tragedy.

Neighbours said they heard a bang and then the sounds of sobbing and moaning at about 9.40pm.

Jade Whaley stated that the first sound they heard was someone sobbing. Then, we heard a loud bang like someone had slammed on a door.

“We could see someone through our fence wandering behind the house and wailing.”

Another neighbour Karen Cowper described hearing a man crying out “Is this really happening?” just after 10pm.

‘CRYING HYSTERICALLY’

She said: “We asked him if he was OK. He did not respond to us and was screaming and crying hysterically.”

Police sealed off the house – which is leased by the local hospital for newly arrived staff – after paramedics tried in vain to save the girls.

Friday was spent by white-clad forensics officers inspecting the house in search of evidence.

“Police would like to reassure the community that this was a tragic isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else,” said Det Insp Scott Anderson.

“The investigation into this tragedy is still in its very early stages, but we can confirm that nobody else is being sought in relation to the deaths of the three children.”

Area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said it was “another incredibly sad event for the people of Timaru” following a crash that killed five teenagers.

Both Lauren and Graham worked at Pretoria East Hospital prior to emigrating, according to their social media profiles.

Lauren wrote excitedly while in quarantine this month about moving to Timaru.

Her eldest daughter was also admitted that she had been unable to attend school for the past year due to Covid lockdowns in South Africa.

5 The girls were found dead by their distraught father on Thursday night Credit: Stuff Limited