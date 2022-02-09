Heart-Healthy Carrot Cake Recipe

When you’re ready to begin, you’ll need to gather all of the ingredients. First, pick up some low-fat Greek yogurt and powdered sugar. Then, be sure to get some xanthan gum. While you’re at the store, head to the baking aisle and pick up all-purpose flour and whole wheat flour. You’ll also need baking soda, cinnamon, sugar, and light brown sugar.

Be sure to pick up some vegetable or canola oil, as well as vanilla extract, and eggs. And last but not least, carrot cake wouldn’t be complete without carrots and chopped walnuts. You’ll need about 10.5 ounces of grated carrots, which you might be able to pick up pre-grated in the produce section, but if you want to grate them yourself, 2-3 medium carrots should do the trick.