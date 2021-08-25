Heart-breaking tweet from an ICU nurse stating the death of a 14-year-old teen from COVID-19 because parents refused intubation

A series of tweets from an ICU nurse named Jessica has left the netizens heartbroken. She described the horror story of a 14-year-old girl losing her life to COVID-19 due to denial of proper treatment by her anti-vaccine parents. The tweet is doing rounds on the internet and quickly became a hot topic for discussion.

The nurse further revealed that her parents stopped doctors from putting her on a ventilator that could have saved the young girl. The US has approved COVID-19 vaccines for children 12 and above. But in the contrary, the young girl was not vaccinated against COVID-19 due to the influence of anti-vaccine theories on her parents.

The 14-year-old teen was going to start her high schooling soon. She aspired to become a veterinarian. The nurse described the young girl as a fighter who had been fighting COVID-19 for the last 9 days. Finally, in the absence of the right treatment, she lost the fight for life.

The US Nurse practitioner tweeted series of tweets:

“Tonight, helplessly, I held the hand and stroked the hair of a beautiful 14-year-old girl as she stepped out of this world.”

“She was eager to start high school and eventually become a vet. It was so absurd!”

“I really think she could have been saved if her parents hadn’t forbidden us to intubate her.”

“A free vaccination would have prevented everything. This girl had her whole life stolen and she fulfilled all her dreams.”

The emotional nurse also mentioned that she had seen multiple lives lost in absence of the right treatment at right time. In one single shift, she witnessed four precious life succumbing to deadly COVID-19. According to her, all deaths were preventable, if the victims were vaccinated. The purpose of sharing the tragic story of the teen is to dispel “anti-vaccine lies” being circulated in society.

The tweets sparked a row of discussions about how people are becoming irresponsible by not acting according to the need of the hour.