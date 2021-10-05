Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said that online GP appointments are here to stay

By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

ONLINE GP appointments are here to stay, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said last night.

Ministers have faced pressure to force doctors to go back to face-to-face appointments.

Ministers have faced pressure to force doctors to go back to face-to-face appointments

But Mr Javid told a policy exchange event at the Tory Party conference: “There’s a role for remote consultations when it comes to health care.

“I suspect, in fact I know, from speaking to the clinicians that a lot of that will continue.”

The news comes as it was revealed that two-thirds of people with “red-flag” symptoms of cancer are not being given urgent referrals.

Nearly one in 25 of those patients, whose GPs did not spot early warning signs, were diagnosed with cancer within the following year.

Dr Bianca Wiering, of the University of Exeter Medical School, said six out of ten patients with a high-risk feature did not receive an urgent referral.

Face to face GP appointments will not be the only option in future

Face to face GP appointments will not be the only option in future
