He-Man Icon Dolph Lundgren Recalls The Downside To Wearing His Masters Of The Universe Costume

He-Man is one of the most recognizable characters of all time, thanks in part to his classic design. When Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren brought He-Man’s signature swollen pecs to life in Masters of the Universe, another cult classic was born. Unfortunately for Dolph Lundgren, the costume was not very forgiving.

In an interview with People , Dolph Lundgren looked back on his experience filming Masters of the Universe back in 1987. He-Man’s wardrobe may have been an iconic get-up, but it definitely had its drawbacks. Dolph Lundgren said:

What I do remember is we shot 54 nights in a row, I think it was. We shot everything at night and my costume was the size of a stamp. Basically there was a cover in the front and a couple of straps. It was very, very cold.

Dolph Lundgren is surely exaggerating. The costume was at least the size of three stamps. But, as any fan can attest, He-Man’s look is definitely not for the faint of heart. Dolph Lundgren’s outfit basically consisted of some fancy underwear, shoulder pads, and a harness contraption emblazoned with a coat of arms (biceps not included). Muscle is supposed to be warmer than fat, but even a body builder like Dolph Lundgren can still fall prey to drafty movie sets.

Luckily, dressing inappropriately for Eternia’s weather didn’t stop Dolph Lundgren from having a blast during filming. He was reportedly anxious to take on such a beloved character, but the story was too magical to resist. He said:

I felt (a) lot pressure. but I do have fond memories of that picture, because it is that sort of fantasy — a real fantasy, like the stuff you watch when you were a kid. It was a good time for me.

It seems that audiences concur with Dolph Lundgren’s sentiments. The fantastical world of He-Man has continued to enchant fans of all ages, with modern spin-offs like She-Ra and the Princess of Power and Masters of the Universe: Revelation garnering rave reviews. There’s also another live-action reboot of Masters of the Universe in the works with West Side Story’ s Kyle Allen on tap to play He-Man , although there’s been no mention of a possible Dolph Lundgren cameo appearance.

That doesn’t mean the native Swede is out of a job: he’s set to reprise the role of King Nereus in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the role of Gunner Jensen in The Expendables 4 alongside his Rocky IV co-star Sylvester Stallone . He may not be returning to Eternia anytime soon, but Dolph Lundgren is still a classic hero.