HBO’s first ‘House of the Dragon’ trailer is out and you need to watch it

When Game of Thrones on HBO wrapped up in 2019, we all knew that prequels, sequels, and spinoffs were inevitable. Very few shows have ever dominated our conversations the way Game of Thrones did throughout its run. There was no way HBO was going to abandon its franchise, even after the subpar final season. After a few false starts, HBO revealed that House of the Dragon would be its first official spinoff, and on Tuesday, the network finally shared a teaser trailer for the show.

What you need to know about House of the Dragon

HBO’s House of the Dragon will be based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood. The series will be set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and will follow House Targaryen before its fall. Martin is serving as the co-creator of the show alongside Ryan Condal (Colony). Condal will also be a showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik, who previously directed six episodes of Game of Thrones, including Battle of the Bastards, Hardhome, and The Winds of Winter.

Set 200 years in the past, House of the Dragon will not feature any characters from the original series. That said, fans may recognize the names of the characters this show will focus on. Here’s just a small selection of the ensemble cast as described on HBO’s landing page for the show:

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen : Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy, but as we’ve learned from Game of Thrones , good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

: Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy, but as we’ve learned from , good men do not necessarily make for great kings. Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower : She’s the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

: She’s the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen. Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen : The king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything…but she was not born a man.

: The king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything…but she was not born a man. Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen: The younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, Daemon is a peerless warrior and a dragonrider who possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

House of the Dragon will debut on HBO in 2022, but for now, you can watch the trailer below.

Watch the first House of the Dragon trailer here