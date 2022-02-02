HBO to Debut Doc in Five Speeches

“Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches,”HBO will air a documentary about the life and work, and his words, on Wednesday February 23, at 9-10 pm. ET and PT. HBO Max will stream the film.

The legendary speeches were delivered by Jeffrey Wright, Denzel Whitaker, Jonathan Majors and Colman Domingo.Th century America that corresponded to different stages of Douglass’ life. Famed scholars David Blight, Henry Louis Gates Jr. and others provide context for the speeches, and André Holland reads from Douglass’ autobiographies.

The following items are included in the lineup: “I Have Come To Tell You Something About Slavery”(1841) performed Denzel Whitaker “Country, Conscience, And The Anti-Slavery Cause”(1847) – Jonathan Majors. “What, To The Slave, Is The Fourth Of July?”(1852) by Nicole Beharie “The Proclamation And A Negro Army”Colman Domingo performed (1863). “Lessons Of The Hour”Jeffrey Wright performs (1894).

Inspired by David Blight’s Pulitzer Prize winning biography, “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom”The film was executive produced by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., and features five speeches by the anti-slavery activist.

Douglass was 20 when he escaped slavery and became famous for his words. He also challenged the American spirit by challenging its commitment to the founding principles of the country. Douglass was a well-known Black man, and his writing and speaking were largely self-taught. His voice was never recorded.

HBO Documentary Films presents a McGee Media & Inkwell Media Production. “Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches”Julia Marchesi directed the film. It was edited by Derek Ambrosi, Narration by Andre Holland, and narration by Andre Holland. Executive produced by Dyllan McGee and Henry Louis Gates, Jr. For HBO: Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez are executive producers.