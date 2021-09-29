HBO Series ‘We Own This City’ Halts Production Due to COVID

Production on David Simon and George Pelecanos’ new HBO series, “We Own This City,” has been temporarily shut down due to a COVID-19 case onset, Variety has learned.

“Production will be paused on ‘We Own The City’ this week due to a COVID event and is scheduled to resume with the usual shooting cadence next week,” HBO said in a statement to Variety.

“We Own This City” Filming is currently underway in Baltimore, Maryland. The series is based upon the book by Justin Fenton, Baltimore Sun reporter. The six-hour limited series chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. As decades of unending drug wars and mass incarceration in Baltimore spiraled out of control, the plainclothes unit became completely wild and started hunting and robbing both citizens and drug dealers.

Simon and Pelecanos are writers and executive producers on “We Own This City” along with Ed Burns. All three worked together on HBO’s “The Wire,” which was created by Simon. Bill Zorzi is the writer and co-executive producers. Dwight Watkins is also a writer. Nina K. Noble, Reinaldo MarcusGreen and Kary Antholis will also executive produce.

Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles and Jamie Hector will star in the show, along with Thaddeus St, Tray Chaney and Jermaine Warren, Nathan E. Corbett, Chris Clanton and Nathan E. Corbett. Hector, Chaney, Crawford, Corbett, and Clanton all previously appeared on “The Wire.”

Ever since production restarted with new COVID protocols in place, multiple series have been forced to suspend production at different times. Other recent examples include Hulu’s “Woke,” HBO’s “Westworld,” and Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”