HBO Max Scooby-Doo Programming: ‘Scoobtober’ Launches October

HBO Max announced that “Scoobtober” programming will begin Oct. 1 on HBO Max and Cartoon Network, featuring over 17 hours of Scooby-Doo content with new celebrity guests on the animated series including Cher, Sean Astin, Jessic Biel, Terry Bradshaw, Lucy Liu, Jason Sudeikis and Run DMC.

The lineup includes new episodes of “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?,” Scooby-Doo films from the Warner Bros. Home Entertainment library and the Cartoon Network premiere of “Scoob!” airing Oct. 24. The CN app will have additional Scoob-Doo episodes and two films will air every Sunday. Watch the “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?” trailer below.

DATES

HBO’S documentary “Four Hours At The Capitol” will debut on HBO on Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The documentary documents the uprising at the U.S. Capitol, where thousands of citizens protested the 2020 election results. It features exclusive footage as well as first-hand accounts. Dan Reed is the executive producer. Jamie Roberts produced and directed the film, and Will Grayburn produced and edited it. Anna Klein was the HBO coordinating producer, while Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller executive produced.

Roku will debut three horror-themed Roku Originals as a part of a “Freakout Friday” campaign that features new horror content for the month of October. “When the Street Lights Go On,” a film that tells the story of a double homicide in a small midwestern suburb, will premiere Oct. 8; “50 States of Fright” is a horror anthology with tales for every state and will premiere Oct. 15; and “The Expecting” follows a mysterious pregnancy and the potential dark secrets surrounding it and will premiere Oct. 29.

PROGRAMMING

EXECUTIVES

Coolfire Studios hired Dana Johnston as vice president of development in the company’s original entertainment division. Johnston will be located in Los Angeles, and will report to Steve Luebbert as executive vice president for original programming. Johnston previously worked in development roles at STX Entertainment, Wilshire Studio, and Pilgrim Media Group. Johnston’s hiring has coincided with Coolfire’s announcement of upcoming series “Call the Closer” on HGTV as well as distribution deal with Principal Media Group’s documentary “Magic in the Mountains.”

Rob Mills announced that ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Unscripted appointed Tiffany Faigus to senior vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment. In her new role, Faigus will help build on the company’s existing talent and supervise creative production on unscripted series and pilots, as well as helping to increase output and inventory of distributed unscripted programming. Since joining ABC in 2015, Faigus helped manage unscripted series including, “Jeopardy,” “Shark Tank,” “The Disney Family Singalong” franchises and “Holy Moly,” among others.