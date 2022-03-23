HBO Max renews series. Parker thanks fans

HBO MaxCarrie is here “Sex and the City””Revival”Just like that…“

The streaming platform announced Tuesday the series – which catches up with stylish New Yorkers Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) – will get a second installment.

The streaming service has announced that the first 10 episodes of the “First Season” are now available.Just like that…” “delivered the strongest debut of any Max Original series to date,”Although it declined to provide viewership statistics,

The revival tackled grief, sexuality, alcoholism and gender identity from the perspectives of primarily middle-aged women. It also nobly aimed to course-correct the original series’ overwhelmingly white and mostly heterosexual depiction of New York by adding women of color and nonbinary characters in supporting roles.

‘And Just Like That’ finale:We couldn’t help but wonder … what was the point?

Review:‘SATC’ reboot ‘And Just Like That…’ is high-fashion fan service – and mostly wonderful

During the season, Carrie returned to the dating scene after her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth(), who died from a heart attack. Miranda ended her marriage to pursue a relationship with nonbinary comic Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), and Charlotte witnessed her child establish a new nonbinary identity.

The season is summarized in this summary USA Today’s Patrick Ryan felt that, “Like Carrie Bradshaw at a charity runway show, ‘And Just Like That…’ fell flat on its face.” He wrote: “In trying so hard to separate itself from its predecessor, ‘And Just Like That…’ lost all sense of dynamism and wit, rendering fan-favorite characters nearly unrecognizable compared to their past selves.”

Parker expressed her appreciation to the supporters in A post on InstagramSoon after the announcement, it was shared. “Thank you to our audience. Plain and simple,”She wrote. “You are our heartbeat. We love you so.”

Samantha Jones went unseen in the revival of the 1998-2004 HBO series, which also spawned two subsequent films, as actress Kim Cattrall did not wish to participate. It was explained in “And Just Like That…” that Carrie and the now London-based Samantha had a falling out, though they would exchange text messages.

The 50 Best Shows on HBO Max March TV: ‘The Tourist’ and ‘Phoenix Rising.

2022 TV premiere dates, From “Stranger Things” to “Bridgerton” and “The Flight Attendant”

Contributing: Patrick Ryan