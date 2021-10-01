HBO Max Launches Look-Back Podcast with Kristin Bauer and Deborah Ann Woll

EXCLUSIVE: True BloodThis is the latest high-end drama series that has its own podcast series.

Kristin Bauman, who played Pam De Beaufort the vampire, and Deborah Ann Woll who played Jessica Hamby the vampire will be the hosts True bloodSafe Haven Productions is responsible for the production of. True blood co-star Janina Gavankar.

The audio series will debut on HBO Max, a podcast platform that recently made the transition to podcasts.

HBO has announced the move to reboot the blood-slurping series. Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and NOS4A2 creator Jami O’Brien will co-writing.

True blood is based on Charlaine Harris’ series of novels, The Southern Vampire Mysteries. From 2008 to 2014, the series aired seven seasons on HBO. It won a Golden Globe award and an Emmy. It centered on Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a telepathic waitress who lives in Bon Temps (a fictional rural Louisiana town). Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello and the late Nelsan Ellis also starred.

True blood follows the release of HBO Max’s first look-back podcast, Band of BrothersRoger Bennett hosted the podcast and featured interviews with former cast members, including Tom Hanks (Major) and Damian Lewis (Minor). The streamer is also working to create podcasts. Batman: The Audio Adventures. HBO Max Movie Club AndTrade secrets.

It is the first podcast to be produced by Big SkyStar Gavankar was produced by her company Safe Haven Productions. StuccoLast year. Russo Schelling, Safe Haven partner and Gavankar are also writing and filming a female-driven monster film based upon the ancient Hindu myth of Rakshasa.

“I’m so happy that Safe Haven’s first podcast production allows me to re-explore a show that has meant so much to me, alongside Kristin and Deborah with whom I’ve had long friendships. HBO was a dream to work for, a decade ago, and is a dream to work with, now.” said Gavankar.

Thruline, APA and Felker Toczek Abramson are the reps for Gavankar. Luber Roklin is the rep for Woll. Bauer is represented by LINK Entertainment, A3 Artists Agency.