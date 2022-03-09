HBO Convicted of Sharing Subscriber Data with Facebook

HBO was hit with a class action lawsuit on Tuesday alleging that it shares subscribers’ viewing history with Facebook, in violation of a federal privacy law.

A class action law firm, Bursor & Fisher, filed the suit in federal court in New York on behalf of two HBO Max subscribers, Angel McDaniel and Constance Simon. The suit alleges that HBO provides Facebook with customer lists, which allows Facebook to match customers’ viewing habits with their Facebook profiles.

According to the suit, HBO did not obtain consent from its subscribers for this purpose and violated the Video Privacy Protection Act. The act was passed in 1988, after a reporter obtained Robert Bork’s rental history from a video store.

Over the last decade, several streaming providers — including Hulu, AMC Networks and ESPN — have been hit with similar claims under the VPPA. A judge ruled in favor of Hulu in 2015, finding that Hulu did not knowingly transmit data to Facebook that could be used to establish an individual’s viewing history. The issue is still disputed.

According to the lawsuit, HBO knew that Facebook could combine these data since it is a major advertiser and uses this information to retarget Facebook ads at its subscribers.

HBO Max’s privacy policy is available on its website. It discloses that it and its affiliates use cookies to deliver personalized advertisements, among other things. The VPPA does require subscribers to consent to sharing their video viewing histories.

“In other words,”The lawsuit states: “a standard privacy policy will not suffice.”

The same law firm was previously involved in a case against Hearst, alleging that the company violated Michigan’s video privacy law by selling subscriber data. Hearst reached a settlement of $50 million in this case.

HBO did not immediately reply to our request for comment.