Hayden Panettiere is OK After Fight Outside of Hotel

Hayden Panettiere’s representative confirmed that she was “okay”Following an altercation that occurred on Thursday.

Footage shows that Panettiere and her boyfriend got into a fight outside Sunset Marquis hotel.

The representative stated that the fight started following an argument about leaving. “poor tip”You can request one of our servers.

Hayden Panettiere is doing “okay”According to her representative, she was involved in an altercation with her boyfriend on Thursday at a Los Angeles bar.

Insider received a statement from the representative confirming that Brian Hickerson (and Panettiere) were at Sunset Marquis, Los Angeles’ luxury hotel, when the incident took place at the hotel bar.

“While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual who had left the waitress a poor tip,”This is the statement. “That same individual along with the group he was with began badgering and shoving Brian at which point security pushed everyone outside. Brian was attacked by the group as was Hayden who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation.”

Panettiere was denied the chance to give a police statement, and was then escorted back into the house.

“She is okay,”The statement was closed.

Insider asked for comment from representatives of Hickerson and Sunset Marquis.

Insider was informed by a representative from the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department, West Hollywood that authorities received a call at 12/18 a.m. about fighting between two and three men. The representative explained that officers arrived on the scene and were unable locate either of the fighting parties.

TMZ The incident was reported by the first person to publish a Video of the altercation on Friday. Panetierre, along with Hickerson, can be seen arguing outside the bar. The situation then turns physical.

At one point Panettiere seemed to yell. “Brian, jail!”

Although it is unclear how long the altercation lasted. However, the video shows Panettiere & Hickerson being separated by several other people from the fight.

People reported that Panettiere, who shares a daughter with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, and Hickerson were romantically linked in 2018. The outlet opened in July 2020. reported that Hickerson was arrested and charged with felony assault in incidents that involved Panettiere.

“I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve,”People heard Panettiere tell them at the time.

PeopleAfter being arrested in April 2021, Hickerson pleaded no contest to two felony charges of injuring spouse, cohabitant, girlfriend and child’s parents. He was sentenced to 45 days imprisonment.

Panettiere was Spotted spending time with Hickerson in July 2021.

In February, Panettiere assured fans that her seven-year-old daughter was safe amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Klitschko was her daughter’s previous residence.