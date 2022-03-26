Hayden Panettiere is in more trouble, as Hayden Panettiere and her on-off boyfriend got into a huge brawl

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen Hayden Panettiere in the headlines for trouble with her on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson. Unfortunately, the time is over as they were caught on camera in a brawl outside Sunset Marquis Hotel’s West Hollywood restaurant. A representative for Panettiere stated that she was not facing any charges in the fight. “okay.”

According to TMZ The argument began at the hotel bar and led to everyone being kicked out. Tensions rose once the argument reached the outside. Security could be seen trying their best to manage the situation but a large fight broke out on the street. Hayden Panettiere tried to pull people away from Brian Hickerson, who was fighting a large group. It was heard that the actress had been kicked in her face and was yelling at him. “Brian, jail!”In a reminder to Hickerson about his probation. In a statement People A rep for the NashvilleThe actress stated:

Brian Hickerson was in the Sunset Marquis restaurant when Hayden made a comment about the tipping system. The same person, along with his group, began to harass and shove Brian. Security then forced everyone out. Hayden, who tried her best to diffuse it, was also attacked by Brian. Hayden was denied the chance to make a statement and was then escorted back in. She is alright.

TMZ reported that all the victims had fled the scene by the time the officers arrived.

According to the statement of the Heroes actress’ representative, she “happened to be with” Brian Hickerson, so it doesn’t sound like the couple is officially back together. The couple have been seen together many times, despite numerous domestic abuse reports. Brian Hickerson was charged with domestic battery in February 2020. Hayden Panettiere was involved in the May 2019 incident.

After he was released from prison on domestic abuse charges, they hung out together in July 2021. The actor-aspired told the story. E! News :

Hayden and me aren’t back together, but we are trying to build a friendship.

Brian Hickerson and Hayden Panettiere saw each other againThe couple left September 2017. The couple left the hotel together after they arrived, but only for a few minutes. Hickerson denied they had ever reconciled.

Hayden Panettiere is the mother of Kaya, a 7 year-old girl, who she shares with professional boxer. and ex-fiance, Wladimir Klitschko . Kaya lived in Ukraine with her father. However, Panetteire confirmed that Kaya had fled to Russia. Instagram That her daughter was safe:

she’s safe and not in Ukraine