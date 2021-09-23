Hawaii Five-0 actor passes at 85 after suffering stroke

HAWAII Five-0 actor Al Harrington passed away on Tuesday after suffering a stroke, his family confirmed.

Harrington was 85 years old at the time of his passing.

2 Hawaii Five-O star Al Harrington passed away from a stroke Credit: Getty

Born Tausau Ta’a, Harrington was raised in Pago Pago, Samoa and moved to Honolulu as a child.

He was Detective Ben Kokua on the original Hawaii Five-0 series, and Mamo Kahike on the reboot in 2010.

The show’s three seasons gave him an international audience.

When Harrington left the show he made a full-time commitment to entertainment and became a Waikiki showroom headliner and recording artist, earning the title, “The South Pacific Man.”

In 2018, he received the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts Lifetime Achievement Award.

Harrington’s family confirmed his death to the Hawaii News Now, saying he was recently hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

Fans paid tribute to Harrington on social media after hearing of his death via Twitter.

One fan tweeted: “Oh man, this is just heartbreaking! First #WillieGarson, which was just gutting and now #AlHarrington Two amazing talents, gone too soon! #RIP.”

Another fan shared: “RIP Al Harrington. I enjoyed him on the show as Mamo. Condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

A third person wrote: “Rough day for H50 fans all over the world. Another famous actor and #H50 alumn passed away. Legend Al Harrington.”

Harrington is survived by his wife, Rosa, sons Alema and Tau, and daughters Summer and Cassi.

2 Al Harrington played Detective Ben Kokua in the original Hawaii Five-0 series Credit: Getty