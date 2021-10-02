Hawai’i’ & ‘FBI International’ Lead New Series In L+3 Premiere Week Ratings

Premiere Week now has three days of playback, and rankings have changed a bit. Many popular series are getting strong lifts.

NCIS remained the second most-watched program of premiere week behind NBC’sSunday Night FootballThe largest absolute increase in viewers from Live+Same Day and L+3 is 3.2 million (38%) which translates to a total of 11,631 subscribers.

Fox’s The Masked SingerThe Fox singing competition returned with more outrageous costumes and new celebs last Wednesday. After three days, the Fox singing competition is ranked No. 2SNFIn adults 18-49, with a rating of 1.6. It is tied for the largest absolute lift +0.5, with NBC’s Chicago PD (1.4, +56%) and Fox’s911 (1.3, +63%), which finished fourth and fifth in the 18-49 rankings, with CBS’ SurvivorThird (+0.4/+36% – 1.5)

Dramas from ABC are heavily DVR-ed A Million Little ThingsTo boost its initial rating of 0.3 to an impressive 0.6, it saw the highest L+3 demo percent increase, at 100%. Season premiere of another ABC drama The Rookie recorded the largest increase in total viewers at % 98% in three days’ worth of playback, for a boost of approximately 2.83 million viewers from its original showing to 5.9 million.

Among the new series that debuted during premiere week, CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’iAnd FBI International and ABC’s The Wonder YearsTheir top positions in the Live+Same Day rankings were maintained. The most recent NCISPremiere Week’s most popular new show, spinoff, has seen a 40 percent increase in viewers since its debut to post a total of 9.20million viewers. The Wonder YearsAndFBI InternationalNo. 1 in 18-49 year olds added a 0.2% demo rating to increase to a 0.9.