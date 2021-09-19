Have you ever wondered what it is that ‘rains inside’ a plane? Here’s what the water droplets really are

NEXT time you are on a flight, you might be confused to see it ‘raining’ from the overhead lockers.

While the “rain in the plane” isn’t anything to worry about regarding the flight, passengers may be confused as to why the ceiling seems to be ‘leaking’.

2 Someones ‘rain’ falls in planes – but don’t be worry about it Credit: Alamy

Between the cabin ceiling and the top of the fuselage is a space called the “dome,” according to Forbes.

This dome is heated by warm air outside. The fuselage then cools to 54C.

This then seeps into the insulation panels of the cabin – which eventually seaps through into the cabin, causing the “rain”.

This can be very unpleasant for passengers and cause mould growth in the blankets.

CTT Systems, a Swedish firm, has invented an anti-condensation method similar to a dehumidifier. This prevents insulation blankets from soaking in water. They can hold up six times their weight.

They explain: “We create a dry air barrier that prevents moist air from reaching the cabin. The dry air absorbs moisture from any water that is present in the insulation blankets.

“As it is constantly blown into the [dome] space, it creates a positive flow that goes back into the cabin through [vents] in the ceiling. Then it follows the normal air stream out of the aircraft.”

However, until this is rolled out across all airlines, you don’t need to worry about the plane leaking on you next time you fly.

Sometimes there are good reasons to be cautious on a flight.

One couple who were on their honeymoon panicked when they discovered that the emergency exit of the plane was leaking. However, the airline stated it was caused by heavy weather outside.

One passenger had to use a blanket to protect himself from a brown liquid that had gotten into his lockers on a flight.

These are just a few of the features that you might not have noticed.

2 The water is condensation which has leaked from outside Credit: Alamy