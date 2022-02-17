Have Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Called Off Their Engagement?

Could Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have truly been a “pandemic-only” romance? Per inTouch‘s February 16 report, the actor and star quarterback have called off their engagement, with one insider claiming, “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together.” They added, “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

Other sources told inTouch that with Rodgers being “an independent guy,” the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player “got cold feet” about the lifelong commitment. In hindsight, with Rodgers’ career kicking back into gear as pandemic lockdowns eased up, perhaps the couple lost the glue holding them together. As another source claimed to People, “There were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount.”

Finding that silver lining, it seems that the two at least parted on good terms. As another source told inTouch, “There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably.”