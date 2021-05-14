Haunted Season 4 Netflix Release Date | Is the series coming back with its fourth season?

Ready to get those scary goosebumps as Netflix is all set with its terrifying thriller series, Haunted. Season 3 of Haunted is already premiering on Netflix, and now it’s time to roll into the fourth edition. So, when is Haunted Season 4 coming? Here are all updates.

Haunted is one of the most viewed horror series on Netflix. The series revolves around tons of supernatural events and dramatic encounters, which thrills the audience. Its intense plot and incredible cinematography make it worth a watch. With the release of the third season, now the fans are curious about the future of the series. The audience is highly excited to unveil the scary mysteries in the upcoming seasons.

So, is the show coming back with its Season 4? Here are the latest details.

Will the show return for Season 4?

Although Haunted has a good fanbase, the past few seasons have failed to impress the viewers much. The depth of the plot somewhere seems to be missing, and the total three seasons of Haunted has an average rating of 4.6 on IMDb. Therefore, as per our speculations, Haunted is unlikely to come back with its fourth edition. But if the creators bring a fresh script to amaze the audience, they may bring back the show on Netflix in the future. In that case, an official statement will be passed by the makers soon.

Haunted Season 4 Release Date

The makers have not yet confirmed the renewal of the paranormal show, Haunted for season 4. But, if they decide to bring it back, we can expect the fourth installment anytime in 2022.

