Has Facebook introduced a new Like tone? Clever prank tricks users

Facebook posts are flooded with claims that the Like button makes a different noise when clicked. But what’s the new noise exactly? Like allows users to show that they approve of certain updates, comments, videos, images, or links.

It’s one of many reactions on Facebook, including Love, Care, Haha, Wow, Sad and Angry. If you have your phone’s sound on, they all make the same high-pitched noise when you click them – but has the noise suddenly changed? No, it’s a silly prank…

What is the new Facebook Like sound?

The sound Facebook makes when you Like a post hasn’t changed and is the same as it’s been for years.

Social media posts that claim the sound is different, are pranks to get you to like their status or photo.

Right now, a trend is circling the platform that sees people posting: “Me laughing at the new Facebook Like button sound.”

People are usually intrigued and eager to hear the new sounds. So, they click Like on the post, boosting that person’s profile.

Twitter is not immune to the trick

It’s a really common trick that happens on all social media platforms, particularly Twitter where people claim the colour of the like button is different.

When you click on the heart to like a post on Twitter, the symbol turns red and sprays confetti – and that has never changed.

However, people often try and trick people by sharing tweets like: “Elon musk changed twitter like button from ❤️ to 💙.”

The button is then liked to check if the color changes. If it does, the user gets an additional like.

What is the Facebook Like Sound?

Did you know you can actually turn off the Facebook like sound so even when your phone is on loud, it won’t make a noise?

To get started, simply open Facebook. Then go to Settings. Then, press Accounts Centre and tap Settings & Privacy.

Then, select Sounds under Media. Then, select the option to disable In-App sounds for good.