Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial Defense Lawyer Attacks Jennifer Siebel Newsom, DA In Closing Argument

“Regret is not the same thing as rape, and it’s important we make that distinction in this courtroom,” Harvey Weinstein’s defense attorney Alan Jackson said Thursday of Jennifer Siebel Newsom during his closing argument in the much-accused Weinstein’s Los Angeles sex crime trial.

Calling Weinstein’s alleged 2005 assault of Newsom in Beverly Hills’ Peninsula Hotel “consensual, transactional sex” Jackson mocked Newsom, also known as Jane Doe #4 in a language meant to alienate all notions of empathy. “Jane Doe #4 cannot square in her mind the idea that she’s a successful, well educated, well-bred refined woman who had consensual sex with Harvey Weinstein in exchange for opportunity and access.”

Only days following the release, Weinstein was first mentioned. New York Times dropped its detailed exposé about the Oscar winner in late 2017, Newsom, who did not marry then-San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom until 2008, has always maintained that she was attacked against her will by the producer 17 years ago.

“I could tell he just needed, he was so determined, just so scary, just all about him and his pleasure, his need for satisfaction, so I just did it to make it stop,” She testified in an emotional testimony on November 14.

Coming near the end of Jackson’s piercing closing argument today, that potentially pivotal testimony was slashed at over and over by the attorney in an effort to raise reasonable doubt for his client in the L.A. criminal trial. With Weinstein not taking the stand, Newsom’s testimony was seen by both prosecution and the defense as one of the most important of the trial, if not the most important, sources say.

Jackson chose to take a scorched Earth approach in this vein today.

“It was a theatrical, overly dramatized performance,” the lawyer told Judge Lisa Lench and the jury in his final pitch this afternoon, regarding the often-harrowing testimony last month from California’s now First Partner. “What you saw was an act. A pretty good act, but it had no basis in truth,” Jackson delivered a fiery presentation which did not disappoint either the prosecutors, nor any of the four Jane Does who have been on the witness stand for the past five week.

Tearing more into Newsom’s two days on the stand, Jackson in his closing went on to tell the courtroom: “It was almost like it was on cue, it was almost like it was rehearsed. Just because she cried the hardest or yelled the loudest, it does not change any of the facts.”

Weinstein was charged in two cases of rape, and five of sexual assaults in L.A. County incidents between 2004-2013. He faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison plus five additional years if convicted. Originally the 70-year-old producer, already convicted and sentenced in New York, was looking at 11 sexual assault charges brought by Los Angeles prosecutors soon after he was extradited to the City of Angels in the summer of 2021. On November 15, the 4 counts related to Jane Doe #5 were suddenly dropped from the case.

Weinstein was previously sentenced to 23 years in prison by a Manhattan jury in March 2020 for multiple sex crimes. That case is currently on appeal – as the L.A. case likely will be if the deep-pocketed and once well-connected defendant is convicted.

As his already incarcerated client looked on, Jackson savaged the multi-claim case presented by the L.A. County District Attorney’s office against former mogul Weinstein. “When you scrutinize each of the Jane Does individual allegations, which is your job, it’s clear that the people have not presented evidence … beyond any reasonable doubt,” the Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP partner said.

Eight witnesses were called by the prosecution to testify that Weinstein had sexually assaulted them. There were four Jane Dos witnesses and four that were called prior bad act witnesses. Like in the NYC trial, the latter’s presence and testimony were intended to demonstrate a pattern and M.O. by Weinstein.

Lacking physical evidence and with alleged victims coming forward more than a decade after the events in question, Jackson summarized the DA’s case as “nothing” Nothing more. “Nothing, except for five little words. Take my word for it,” He said this about the prosecutors as well as the alleged victims. All of them testified at the trial since October’s beginning. “Take my word for it that it ever happened or take my word for it I didn’t consent. The truth is immutable. It’s not a feeling. It’s not a whim. It’s not a hashtag.”

Deputy DA Marlene Martinez concluded her closing argument earlier today asking the jury to end Weinstein’s “reign of terror.” Jackson concluded his closing argument at approximately 4:30 on Thursday. The final response from the prosecutors is expected Friday morning. After that, the case will be referred to the jury for further deliberations.