Harvey Price’s 21st celebrations, with pink Barney cakes and garden dancing

KATIE Price’s eldest child Harvey Price has celebrated turning 21 today, and he looked like he had great fun while enjoying the landmark occasion.

Harvey was seen at Katie’s mum Amy’s house surrounded by friends and family as he enjoyed his birthday in the sun.

5 He blew his candle out at 21.

5 Harvey got a Barney birthday cake /@katieprice

As the group sang Happy Birthday, the 21-year old was presented with a large pink Barney Cake decorated with various donuts and other decorations.

Harvey smiled as he first saw his cake, and when he blew out its candles.

He penned to his 356,000 Instagram followers: “Birthday celebrations today,” before thanking the cake company for making his day “so special.”

The sun came out too for Harvey’s big day, which saw him dancing around in the garden.

Harvey sang as the guitar played for him a positive tune.

Katie, a mother of five children, was seen today getting into the car and looking ill.

Katie, 45, was sighted dressed in casual attire and donned floaty blue trousers and a white top with ‘pilates’ written on it.

She walked with Crocs in Crocs and seemed to have a lot of discomfort.

Katie was joined by a group of people as they walked to mum Amy’s home, including birthday boy Harvey and her 15-year-old daughter, Princess Andre.

The glamour model and businesswoman was on holiday with her boyfriend Carl Woods in Turkey when she jumped off a wall while visiting a theme park, leading to her foot injuries.

Katie hurt herself after landing wrong. When she was taken to hospital, it was discovered that her ankles and feet were both broken.

She’s since injured a mammoth struggle with her feet, and she was left wheelchair bound at the time and forced to rely on her car salesman partner to get around her home.

Katie appeared pained today as she arrived at her mum’s home to kick off Harvey’s landmark birthday celebrations.

Harvey, who is the eldest of the former glamour model’s kids, was the subject of Katie’s adorable Instagram tribute earlier today.

She posted a picture with Harvey when he still looked like a child.

The photo shows a younger Katie posing in front of her son, who beams for the camera.

Harvey was born with Prader-Willi syndrome – he is also partially blind and on the autistic spectrum.

Last month, Katie said she was “so proud” of her son, after two MET cops were sacked for sharing disablist comments about him in a WhatsApp group.

She posted a drawing Harvey had painted depicting King Charles in his robe and wearing a crown for the monarch’s Coronation ceremony.

Katie captioned her post, “So proud you Harvey.”

5 Harvey was as happy as he ever has been as the sun shone on his birthday party /@katieprice

5 A guitar player played music at the celebration /@katieprice