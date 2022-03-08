Harvey Guillen In Talks For Key Role

EXCLUSIVE: We have heard from many sources that What we do in shadows star Harvey Guillén is in talks for a role in Warner Bros.’ upcoming DC movie Blue Beetle. The role is not yet known.

The film was initially developed for HBO Max, but it was then made theatrically with an August 18, 2023 release date. Angel Manuel Soto is directing from Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer’s screenplay. John Rickard is producing, Xolo Maridueña stars.

Warner Bros. released their films on a theatrical release this weekend The Batman The pic can be opened to $134M in just three days. During the pandemic, starting with December 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984, HBO Max was the first to broadcast their theatrical slate.

Guillén plays Guillermo de la Cruz in FX’s hit comedy series What We Do in Shadows. He just finished the Natalie Morales film I’m Totally Fine.

Guillén is repped by Innovative Artists and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.

