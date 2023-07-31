Harry Styles with “Olivia Tattoo” after Olivia Wilde Splitup

Harry Styles There are some new and interesting inks.

While on a boat trip with friends in Bolsena, Italy July 28, the singer was photographed for the first time sporting a thigh tattoo that appears to read, “Olivia.” Styles went out eight months after E! News reported that Styles and Olivia Wilde After two years of dating, a couple breaks up.

E! News has contacted the rep of the popstar for a comment on his tattoo but hasn’t heard anything back.

See photos of the latest posts by TMZ, Page Six. Styles made an appearance on the boat with Late Late Show Host James Corden, his wife Julia Carey, plus Victoria's Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski. She has been reported as her partner Xander Ritz.

On social media, several fans speculated as to the tattoo's meaning. While many believe it to be a tribute to Wilde, others have noted that it could also be a reference to the One Direction Styles' 2015 single "Olivia." Styles wrote the track along with two songwriters Julian Bunetta and John Ryan. But not with his old band members.