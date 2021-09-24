Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton, 34, stretchered off Ryder Cup golf course after collapsing in health scare

HARRY POTTER actor Tom Felton was today stretchered off the Ryder Cup golf course after falling ill.

Felton – who turned 34 yesterday – is said to have collapsed at the 18th hole while playing in a celebrity match.

He was carried onto a stretcher attached to the back of a buggy and driven off for medical attention.

Although his current condition is not known, he was conscious when medics arrived.

Felton was representing Europe in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match at six aside, which is a traditional curtain-raiser to the real thing.

The actor was greeted warmly by the spectators as he left for further treatment.

Felton proved to be a popular choice among the Wisconsin crowd, thanks to his excellent drive from the first Tee.

Teemu Selene, Mandy Rose and Toni Kukoc were among his celebrity friends.

Stardom is best known for his portrayal of Harry Potter’s archnemesis Draco Malfoy. The film franchise was based upon JK Rowling’s book series.

He was just 14 when he landed the role, which catapulted him to international stardom.

Yesterday as he celebrated turning 34, he told fans: “The best is yet to come”.

Felton wrote on Instagram: “33 years done – good lord it’s been so much fun getting here – yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come.

“Thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour – let’s keep a good thing going – to the next 33 xx.”

Fans were quick to send Felton well wishes.

“Sending well wishes and good thoughts your way. Hope everything is ok,” One wrote.

Another added: “Tom I’m sorry for what happened to you, God willing you’ll be alright again, I’m sorry I’m so far away from you but know I love you so much, a lot of people love you.”

