Harry Potter star Tom Felton tells fans ‘he’s on the mend’ after shock collapse on golf course

HARRY Potter star Tom Felton has reassured fans “he’s on the mend” following his shock collapse on a golf course this week.

The 34-year-old appeared via Instagram video to thank everyone for their well wishes, admitting it was a “scary episode”.

3 Tom Felton has told fans he is ‘on the mend’

3 Tom Felton’s fans were panicked when he collapsed during a celebrity golf game Image Credits: Reuters

He said: “Hello everyone, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent… yeah, bit of a scary episode really.

“But on the mend, people have been taking really good care of me so thank you very much to anyone who has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend officially, in case you were worried.”

Tom added: “Thank you so much for your help, I’m on the road to recovery.Time to go watch some Ryder Cup action.”

Tom alarmed many when he was stretchered off the Ryder Cup golf course in the US after suddenly falling ill.

The actor, famous for playing villainous schoolboy Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, is said to have collapsed at the 18th hole while playing in a celebrity match.

He was carried onto a stretcher attached to the back of a buggy and driven off for medical attention.

Fans were relieved to hear he is recovering, with one greeting the news by tweeting: “I’m so so so happy now ❤ thank god ❤.”

The image quickly did the rounds on Twitter with several accounts dedicated to the popular actor spreading the news.

Tom was competing for Europe in the six a side Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, which is now a traditional curtain-raiser for the real thing.

Spectators gave the actor a warm round of applause as he headed off to receive further treatment.

Tom had proved popular amongst the crowd in Wisconsin, USA, after an excellent drive off the first tee.

He had earlier posed with his celebrity teammates including Teemu Selanne, Mandy Rose, Toni Kukoc, Mike Eruzione, Stephanie Szostak, AJ Hawk, Dan Jansen, Alessandro Del Piero, Kelly Slater and Sasha Vujacic.

Tom appeared in good spirits at the competition wearing a woolly hat, warm jacket and tracksuit bottoms.

In a video circulating online he strolled across the grass while smiling as the crowd cheered, and even pretended to trip up in front of a fan filming him from the sidelines.

Tom landed the hit role as the Harry Potter baddie at just 14 years old – catapulting him to global stardom and gaining him an army of fans.

As the actor celebrated turning 34 this week, he told fans: “The best is yet to come.”

3 The 34-year-old actor was taken off the course on the back of a buggy Image Credits: Getty

Tom Felton was smiling and joking on golf course before sudden collapse