Harry Potter star Tom Felton assures fans he’s ‘on the mend’ after golf course collapse

Harry Potter’s Tom Felton has assured fans that he is “on the mend” after he collapsed at a celebrity golf tournament.

The star was rushed to hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Wisconsin on September 23.

Pictures showed him being carted off after he collapsed on the 18th hole while playing with NHL’s Teemu Selanne.

But Tom has now told fans on Instagram that although it was a “scary episode” he is doing a lot better.

“Hello everyone, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as a recent… yeah, a bit of a scary episode really,” he said in a video captioned: “Feeling better by the day.”







The actor – who is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the movies about the boy wizard – didn’t elaborate about why he collapsed.

But he went on: “On the mend.

“People have been taking really good care of me so thank you very much to anyone who has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend officially, in case you were worried.”







He then started to serenade his followers, strumming his guitar and singing a song about how he was doing better.

“Don’t you worry because Tom will be doing fine,” he crooned.

He finished his message by saying: “Thank you so much for your help, I’m on the road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for helping me out.”

Blowing a kiss at the camera, he said: “Love you.”

Fans were relieved to hear that the actor was doing better.







“Oh my God Tom I was so worried, I love you, your happiness makes me happy,” gushed one of his 10.9 million followers.

“Good to see you up and about mate. Hope you’re doing well!” said another.

One fan wrote: “Words can’t express how relieved and grateful I am right now. I love you and am so glad you’re back.”

