Harry Potter Malfoy family cast then and now

HARRY Potter fans will know that Voldemort was not the only villainous character their favourite childhood wizard had to face.

Although there are many candidates for the title of wizarding franchise’s worst enemy, there is no doubt that Draco Malfoy caused the most trouble at Hogwarts.

The powerful Malfoy family

Draco – with his tendencies to practice dark magic and insufferable arrogance – often clashed with much-loved protagonist Harry on screen.

We’ve done a deep dive into Tom Felton, Draco’s actor, and his film family’s activities since Harry Potter ended to honor his 34th birthday yesterday.

It’s all here: drug addiction, Hollywood successes, and tragic deaths.

Draco Malfoy – Tom Felton

Draco Malfoy was played by Tom Felton

Tom has gone on to star in a number of films since Harry Potter

Tom Felton was born in Surrey, England, on September 22, 1987.

His career began in TV ads at a young age. He made his silver screen debut in 1997 as Peagreen Clock, in The Borrowers.

Tom was then cast as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, 2001. He appeared in seven sequels to the film until the last one in 2011.

From April 2008 through early 2016, Draco star Tom was in a relationship to Jade Olivia Gordon (34) – a stunt assistant.

Astoria Greengrass, Draco’s wife, made a brief appearance in Harry Potter and the Dealthy Hallows Part 2.

Tom has continued to appear in films such as Rise of the Planet of the Apes, A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting and many others since his Harry Potter days.

It was announced that he would be playing the lead role in Sara Sugarman’s Save The Cinema. This filming began in spring 2021.

The star kept busy during the coronavirus lockdown by releasing YoOHoO, his first EP to his fans via social media.

Lucius Malfoy – Jason Isaacs

Lucius actor Jason battled drug addiction off screen

The star quit drugs and alcohol after battling addiciton

Harry Potter is just one of the noteable roles that Lucius actor Jason, 58, has under his acting belt – having starred in plenty of Hollywood films.

He was Michael D Steele’s character in Black Hawk Down and Captain Hook in Peter Pan. He also played the role of the Grand Inspector in Star Wars Rebels.

After a few years, the star was cast as Dr Paul Griffith on CBS’ Good Sam in March 2020.

Jason revealed last year that he had battled a “decades-long love affair with drugs”.

When he was just twelve years old, a bartender gave him a bottle Southern Comfort.

Jason spoke out to his fans and said, “The next morning I woke up with a splitting head, stinking from puke, with a large scab, and the memories of having completely shamed myself.”

“I just know I chased the sheer ecstatic joy I felt that night for another 20 years with increasingly dire consequences.”

Jason struggled to stay sober for several years before finally taking the time off from work to address his alcohol-related problems.

He tweeted to fans in August 2020: “Please don’t anyone congratulate me or tell me they’re proud of me. I am and was useless by myself. Pride’s the worst part.”

Narcissa Malfoy – Helen McCrory

Helen McCrory played Narcissa in the final three films

Helen tragically passed away in 2021

Helen McCrory played the role of Narcissa Malfoy in the final three Harry Potter films – but it was not her only star-studded role.

After appearing in several West End plays in London, she was then cast as Clair Dowar in Skyfall’s James Bond film.

Helen was then cast as the iconic character Polly Gray, in Peaky Blinders. She appeared in this series from 2013 to 2019.

Tragically, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and passed away in her London home on April 16, 2021. She was 52 years old.

Her husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis took to Twitter to announce her tragic death, revealing she had been “peacefully at home, surrounded by love”.

Before her death, Helen worked alongside her husband to suport the Feed NHS programme, raising nearly £1million for charity .

In 2017, she was made an Officer of the British Empire, and received the OBE in the New Years Honours List.

Scorpius Malfoy – Bertie Gilbert

Bertie was seen as a child in the Harry Potter Films

Bertie is now an independent film maker

Bertie Gilbert was just a child when he starred as young Scorpius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films.

After appearing in Harry Potter and the Dealthy Hallows, Part 2, the 21-year-old star went on to be a filmmaker.

Bertie has made dozens of short films, including Stray Dog. He not only directed and wrote the film, but also starred.

On his website, the star described himself as “the best filmmaker in the world” ahead of his award nomination in 2021.

Bertie wrote of film: “PLEASE CARE!: Baby’s first BAFTA qualifying festival! Very pleased to share that PLEASE CARE! will be playing at @norwichfilmfestival.”

Bellatrix Lestrange – Helena Bonham Carter

Helena is well-known for her role as Bellatrix

She has starred in a number of films and has a plethora of awards

Bellatrix Lestrange, who is related to the Malfoys through Narcissa, was played by the iconic Helena Bonham Carter.

The 55-year-old actress has been a star in numerous blockbuster movies, both before and following the Potter series.

The list continues with Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland to Les Miserables, Corpse Bride to Corpse Bride to Sweeney Todd to The Kings Speech.

Helena has been honored with a BAFTA (a Critics Choice and an International Emmy award), as well as nominations at Academy Awards and Golden Globes.

In season three and fourth of The Crown, Helena played the role of Princess Margaret.

In 2020, she was also a part of Enola Holmes alongside Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

After meeting during Planet of the Apes filming, Helena started a relationship with American filmmaker Tim Burton in 2001. The pair have two children. They welcomed son Billy Raymond in 2003, and Nell in 2007.

In 2014, the couple announced they had “separated amicably” with Helena insisting they would likely still work together.