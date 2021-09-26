‘Harry Potter’ Actor Tom Felton “On The Mend” After Golf Collapse

UPDATED, 1:50 PM: Actor Tom Felton took to social media today to assure fans that he’s doing fine after collapsing at a golf tournament.

In a new video uploaded to Instagram, Felton, 34, told viewers that he’s “on the mend” following the incident.

“Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent,” he said. “Yeah, it was a bit of a scary episode, really. I’m on the mend. People have been looking, taking really good care of me, so thank you very much for messages of ‘get well soon,’ because I am on the mend, officially.”

He then played his guitar and broke out into a song, telling all, “Don’t you worry, Tom will be doing fine.”

PREVIOUSLY, SEPTEMBER 23: Harry Potter actor Tom Felton collapsed at the end of a celebrity golf match on Thursday, and was subsequently carted off the course, according to multiple reports.

The cause of his collapse, and his current condition have not yet been disclosed, though he was apparently conscious as he left the scene.

The event took place at the Sheboygan, Wisconsin course known as Whistling Straits ahead of the Ryder Cup, which begins on Friday. The 34-year-old actor was a member of a European team, competing with the U.S.

Felton’s reps did not immediately return a request for comment. We’ll update this story with further details as they come in.