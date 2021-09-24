Harry Potter actor Tom Felton collapses at Ryder Cup in ‘medical emergency’

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton collapses at Ryder Cup in 'medical emergency'
By Brandon Pitt
Harry Potter actor Tom Felton has collapsed at a Ryder Cup celebrity match.

After suffering a medical emergency, the star of Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy, was seen being taken off-course.

GolfDigest reported that Felton, who was playing alongside Teemu Seanne, collapsed at the 18th green.

The medical emergency is still unknown.

Felton, who turned 34 this week, was taken to Whistling Straits in preparation for the Ryder Cup, which will take place on Friday.

Felton was also joined by Mike Eurzione (80 US Olympic Hockey) and Dan Jansen (Olympic speed skater).



Felton is seen being carted off the course

Before he was carted off, he was seen being surrounded by concerned fellow players and onlookers.

The Ryder Cup begins Friday when Europe faces the US. The US will have the home edge.

After a long absence due to Covid-19 the Ryder Cup has returned to Whistling Strits in Wisconsin.

The Ryder Cup was delayed by one year, as many sporting events were postponed last summer.



Felton is surrounded by concerned colleagues

And the Americans will be hoping to reclaim the crown that Europe won in France during the 2018 edition on home soil.

Felton was one of the many actors who rose to fame following the 2001 release of The Philosopher’s Stone.

Felton was 14 years old when the film’s hit hit theaters.

